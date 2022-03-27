Pay boosts for Richmond police, firefighters a central theme in Stoney budget proposal

Nearly all of Richmond's police and firefighters will receive at least a 10% raise in July if the City Council approves Mayor Levar Stoney's proposed budget.

The $17.4 million he'd use for those raises, which would take up about one-fourth of all new projected tax revenue next year, is meant to fill scores of unfilled public safety jobs and appease sworn officers who say they are paid far less than their counterparts in surrounding jurisdictions, giving them little reason to stay with the city.

Gun violence in Richmond has been on the rise as vacancies in the police department also grow. Homicides reached a 17-year high in 2021, and there were six shootings, two of them fatal, in a span of 48 hours this week. City officials are investing more in gun violence prevention programs through nonprofits partners, but say there's also a need for better paid officers and community policing to keep the public safe.

The city's updated public safety plan will bump starting pay for new officers who graduate from the academy to $51,900, up from $44,000. All other city employees will see a 5% pay increase in the proposed spending plan.

"This pay plan demonstrates how deeply we care for our officers and firefighters," said Lincoln Saunders, the city's chief administrative officer. "We heard loud and clear that pay was an issue."

Saunders in an interview earlier this month said a consulting firm that assisted the city in revising the pay plan initially advised that increasing the starting salary to $49,000 would be enough to reach a competitive market rate. Saunders said the mayor directed his administration to do more.

The proposed starting salary matches that of new Henrico police and firefighters this year and exceeds starting pay in the counties of Chesterfield and Hanover. Henrico officials, though, are planning to bump their starting pay to $54,500.

The starting pay proposed for Richmond's first responders will still trail that of new officers for Virginia Commonwealth University's police force, which begins at $58,000 after new recruits finish training. The proposed pay bump, however, would bring Richmond's starting pay about level with its neighbors.

Saunders said he does not want the city to start "a bidding war" with the other localities, but both he and Stoney say they do not want public safety pay to fall far behind them again.

"Before folks get cynical, I want to assure you that this is not a one-off," Stoney said in his budget presentation to the City Council earlier this month. "I am committed to our city staying competitive and keeping pace with first responder pay in our region."

Two years after nationwide protests and demands for more transparency and reforms that included calls for redirecting money away from police departments, Stoney is balancing a tightrope to placate his officers and constituents demanding action to hold police accountable for misconduct and prevent abuse.

The removal of the city's Confederate monuments is a signature achievement for Stoney, but with his eyes set on higher office, the mayor still faces decisions that could have implications for his political ambitions.

***

There are mixed reactions among police and firefighters about the proposed pay plan.

Anthony Wells, an 18-year veteran of the city's fire department, said some of his colleagues are anticipating an approximately $20,000 raise. While raises like that please some folks, he said, some high-ranking officers are unhappy that the plan eliminates some existing pay incentives for completing career development and specialized training programs.

"I thought that for the taxpayers, they are getting a lot of value in that because you're actually paying people to actually get better at the job and get more training," he said. "It doesn't encourage it."

The new pay plan was developed with input from a 12-person working group of police and firefighters, including Police Chief Gerald Smith and Fire Chief Melvin Carter.

William Spindle, a fire captain and president of the Brothers and Sisters Combined, a professional firefighters association focused on diversity and inclusion, is a member of the panel. He said the group focused on revamping professional development incentives, and that pay plan is a multi-year effort. He said the first phase of it is intended to be broad, so that everyone's pay goes up.

Spindle said turnover in the fire department is nowhere near as bad as it is in the police department. A new academy class of recruits starting this spring will help shore up about 30 vacancies, but the pay boost will make all firefighters feel valued, he said.

"I appreciate Mayor Stoney for following through with his promises," said Spindle, a 15-year veteran of the fire department. "As a president of an organization who has witnessed mayors not follow through with what is needed in public safety ... it's something that's well overdue."

Brendan Leavy, a Richmond police detective and member of the panel, said there are still issues with the pay plan.

Leavy, who is also president of the Richmond Coalition of Police, an interest group that's been lobbying city leaders for collective bargaining rights, said some officers are worried about wage compression, as new and less experienced workers could soon be making similar wages to some of their superiors.

"I don't want to seem ungrateful or unappreciative because these raises are great," he said. "I think it'll help with recruitment, especially with the starting pay number. But the actual structure of the pay plan is broken."

While Leavy said he is optimistic that the increased pay can help fill the police department's 137 vacant positions, he said it could take a long while to reach full strength again, as fresh recruits need about a year to get through the police academy and training before they can hit the street.

Leavy added that he thinks there could still be morale issues among police, as he and others feel that the mayor and police chief have not shown them enough support. Unlike other area police chiefs, he said, Smith and Stoney rarely show compassion or faith in officers.

As an example, he cited Smith's response to a fatal shooting earlier this month after two officers responded to a call about an armed man on a porch in Fulton Hill.

The officers told the man to drop the weapon, but he pointed it at them, Smith told reporters in a news conference after the shooting. Police haven’t said how many times the officers fired or how many times the man was shot before he died. Police also haven’t released body-worn camera footage of the incident.

"The officers did exactly what they were supposed to do. This guy presented a weapon," Leavy said. "Our chief just took a neutral approach. We would have liked him to come out immediately and say, 'The officers did everything right. I'm standing by my officers.' We just don't see that."

Kalia Harris, a social justice organizer who was involved in the protests two years ago, said she's still unimpressed with Stoney, and that his administration and the City Council have failed to meet protesters' demands that he "defund the Richmond Police Department and invest into systems of care."

"'Stoney is a phony and the cops are his cronies,' isn't just a chant from the 2020 uprisings, it's a reality in Richmond," Harris said.

"Under this proposal, funding that should be going into education, transportation, housing and directly to Richmond residents will go to the police who surveil, arrest and incarcerate us more and more each year," she added. "Now more than ever, we must invest in community-based strategies for genuine public safety that do not include law enforcement."

City officials say they are still focusing on improving police accountability, and contend that improving pay and implementing reforms, such as a proposed civilian review board, are not mutually exclusive.

Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who two years ago introduced with Councilman Michael Jones a resolution calling on Stoney to consider diverting police department funding to mental health and substance-use disorder programs, said she approves of the public safety pay plan, and expects that it will pass with little to no objection from her colleagues.

"The real issues we are dealing with in our communities very much require public safety officers. ... But they’re not the only solution," she said.

The council rejected her and Jones' proposal in a 7-2 vote then, but Lynch said there are still efforts afoot to improve police accountability and prevent gun violence. Still, she said far more work is needed, noting public outcry over the violent arrest of a woman who was accused of shoplifting at a Family Dollar in South Richmond earlier this month. A 13-minute video of the incident recorded by a bystander has been viewed more than 32,000 times on YouTube.

"That was painful to watch. It's a reminder that we have more work to do. We're not there yet - make no mistake," she said. "You get what you pay for. We want quality officers, people that want to be here and who truly align with the values of our city."