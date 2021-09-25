Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Richmond, suffering life threatening injuries

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Friday evening at the intersection of 27th and Semmes streets. Police responded to the scene at 6:38 p.m. and found an adult pedestrian, down in the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported to an nearby hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle, remained on the scene. At this time, no charges have been filed and the accident is still under the early stages of investigation.