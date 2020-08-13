Petersburg Circuit Court judge rules in favor of city treasurer

A Petersburg Circuit Court judge recently struck down a move that sought to strip the city treasurer's office of its duties.
The City Council in May 2019 voted 4-3 to transfer responsibilities from the treasurer to an appointed tax collector; in this case, City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, who was designated as the custodian of Petersburg’s money and empowered to deposit money into the city bank accounts.
Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Teefey, Jr. wrote in his final order on Aug. 4 that the ordinance was “invalid,” and “diminishes the City Treasurer’s duties.”
The city's charter states that the treasurer, an elected position, “shall be the custodian of all moneys [sic] belonging to the city."
“It is imperative that ‘the custodian of all moneys [sic] belonging to the city’ be elected by the people and be accountable to the people,” Teefey wrote.
City Treasurer Kenneth Pritchett issued a statement through the Treasurer's Association of Virginia, which filed suit on his behalf: “my office will remain vigilant in the exercise of its responsibilities, and we will not hesitate to speak out if the city administration or Council attempts in the future to infringe upon the responsibilities and authority of this office. It is the people’s office, and so long as I hold it, I will not permit its authority to be diminished or circumvented.”
The Council action in May 2019 followed an unsuccessful attempt by city officials to convince state lawmakers to strip powers from the office.
City leaders at the time pointed to problems with revenue collection that exacerbated the city's foundering finances. Petersburg teetered on the verge of bankruptcy in 2016, with an $8 million deficit that led to forceful cuts and enhanced scrutiny of monies coming in (or not).
Consultants Petersburg hired at the time to help supported the change; authorities charged the then-treasurer, Kevin Brown, with embezzlement. He pleaded guilty in January 2019 to embezzling between $2,000 and $2,500 in public money and received a five-year suspended sentence.
Mayor Samuel Parham, who voted for the ordinance, said in an interview Thursday, “the outcome of the lawsuit is we didn’t get what we wanted. It’s not surprising, we just wanted to show the uphill battle we have with that office [treasurer’s office].”
“We wanted the opportunity to do this work in-house to save the taxpayers money,” Parham added.
Parham and council members Charlie Cuthbert, Howard Myers and Darin Hill voted in favor of the ordinance. Vice Mayor John Hart and council members Treska Wilson-Smith and Annette Smith-Lee voted against it.
Referencing the four council members who voted for the ordinance, Pritchett said in his statement, “the Circuit Court has put an end to this regrettable attempt to grab for themselves power that is entrusted to an independent elected official."
City spokeswoman Folakemi Osoba declined to comment on the decision when reached Thursday. Attorneys from the two law firms that represented the city, Pender & Coward and Williams Mullen, did not return requests for comment Thursday.
Pritchett, a former longtime Petersburg city councilman, was elected treasurer in November 2017. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.