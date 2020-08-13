Petersburg Circuit Court judge rules in favor of city treasurer

The Council action in May 2019 followed an unsuccessful attempt by city officials to convince state lawmakers to strip powers from the office.

City leaders at the time pointed to problems with revenue collection that exacerbated the city's foundering finances. Petersburg teetered on the verge of bankruptcy in 2016, with an $8 million deficit that led to forceful cuts and enhanced scrutiny of monies coming in (or not).

Consultants Petersburg hired at the time to help supported the change; authorities charged the then-treasurer, Kevin Brown, with embezzlement. He pleaded guilty in January 2019 to embezzling between $2,000 and $2,500 in public money and received a five-year suspended sentence.

Mayor Samuel Parham, who voted for the ordinance, said in an interview Thursday, “the outcome of the lawsuit is we didn’t get what we wanted. It’s not surprising, we just wanted to show the uphill battle we have with that office [treasurer’s office].”

“We wanted the opportunity to do this work in-house to save the taxpayers money,” Parham added.

Parham and council members Charlie Cuthbert, Howard Myers and Darin Hill voted in favor of the ordinance. Vice Mayor John Hart and council members Treska Wilson-Smith and Annette Smith-Lee voted against it.