Petersburg City Manager a finalist to lead a Chicago suburb

Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, hired as Petersburg’s City Manager three years ago as the city faced financial ruin, is seeking the top position of another metropolitan city.

Ferrell-Benavides might soon take over the reigns of a Chicago suburb of nearly 74,000 residents, more than twice the size of Petersburg.

She and two other finalists vying to lead Evanston, Ill., answered questions in a virtual forum Wednesday night about systematic racism, police funding, and climate change, among other issues.

“I believe the reallocation of [police department] resources have to go towards some training, some of the social training,” Ferrell-Benavides said. “One of the things that I am very, very into is really understanding the root causes of the problems we are having socially with police.”

“I support our police. But I also know that they also need our support and help to get the tools they need to better address what they’ve been challenged [by],” Ferrell-Benavides said.

Ferrell-Benavides said in an interview Wednesday that after three years in Petersburg, she’s accomplished her mission of pulling the city from the brink of financial collapse.

Recruiters have taken notice.