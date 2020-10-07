Petersburg City Manager a finalist to lead a Chicago suburb

Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, hired as Petersburg’s City Manager three years ago as the city faced financial ruin, is seeking the top position of another metropolitan city.
Ferrell-Benavides might soon take over the reigns of a Chicago suburb of nearly 74,000 residents, more than twice the size of Petersburg.
She and two other finalists vying to lead Evanston, Ill., answered questions in a virtual forum Wednesday night about systematic racism, police funding, and climate change, among other issues.
“I believe the reallocation of [police department] resources have to go towards some training, some of the social training,” Ferrell-Benavides said. “One of the things that I am very, very into is really understanding the root causes of the problems we are having socially with police.”
“I support our police. But I also know that they also need our support and help to get the tools they need to better address what they’ve been challenged [by],” Ferrell-Benavides said.
Ferrell-Benavides said in an interview Wednesday that after three years in Petersburg, she’s accomplished her mission of pulling the city from the brink of financial collapse.
Recruiters have taken notice.
“I probably get an email every week asking ‘Would you be interested in [x job],’ ” Ferrell-Benavides said.
Ferrell-Benavides came to Petersburg from Glenn Heights, a Dallas suburb of about 13,777 residents, where she was city manager for two years. Her Petersburg predecessor, William E. Johnson III, was fired over the city’s financial woes.
The challenge drew her to the Cockade City, Ferrell-Benavides said.
“I think of myself as a change agent, someone who comes in to help to fix and get things on the right track,” she said.
Four years ago, Petersburg ran a deficit of $7.7 million. Historic sites were shuttered, city hall positions were slashed, the city slashed departmental budgets and even cut funding to the public school system to curb its debt.
The city also hired a turnaround consultant, The Robert Bobb Group, in fall 2016, to help bring the deficit down. Ferrell-Benavides arrived the following summer to tumult and an administration filled at the top with interim appointees and new hires.
“I only had one full-time employee in my finance department when I started,” Ferrell-Benavides said.
She’s since overseen the hiring of a fire chief, a human resources director and finance director, among others.
‘With confidence,” Ferrell-Benavides said, the Petersburg team has the people who can step up and keep the ball rolling, which the city needs as its finances have taken a hit during the pandemic.
In June, Ferrell-Benavides said meal taxes were down, with fewer people going out to restaurants and revenue from personal property taxes, such as car, real estate and water bills, have slipped with residents not making payments as quickly as before the coronavirus.
The city drew public scrutiny in spring for its handling of past-due water bills, prompting the state health commissioner to order that the city restore all households’ water until the coronavirus pandemic is over
In August, when announcing the positive fund balance, Ferrell-Benavides said about 85% of all collections are paid, still leaving a 15% deficit for the city.
The city ended the 2018-19 fiscal year with a $8.06 million fund balance, officials announced this summer; its largest in over a decade.
“We [the City Council] are ecstatic and excited for her because she has done such great things in Petersburg,” Mayor Samuel Parham said of Ferrell-Benadives’ expected departure. “We understand there are other opportunities out there because what she has done which is the impossible here in Petersburg.”
The city’ chief executive is among the positions hired by Petersburg City Council.
She almost left last fall, but withdrew from consideration as city manager of Killeen, Texas after the final interview.
Despite COVID-19 challenges, the city received welcome news in May, when Phlow Corp., a Richmond-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company, received a $354 million federal contract to make active ingredients for medicines used to treat COVID-19 patients at the Petersburg plant.
Ferrell-Benavides called the opportunity, “our biggest thing ever,” as it will bring about 400 jobs to the city.
Ferrell-Benavides is familiar with the Chicago area, having landed there in 1997 to be assistant chief information officer for the City of Chicago before a stint as deputy chief of staff for the Chicago Housing Authority. Her son was born at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Erika Storlie, Evanston’s interim city manager and Marie Peoples, a deputy manager of Coconino County, Ariz., are also in the running for the job.
Not able to say where, Ferrell-Benavides is a finalist for a position in another city at this time.