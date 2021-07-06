Planning Commission approves preliminary blueprint for Creighton Court redevelopment

RRHA, which owns the property, is partnering which The Community Builders, a national nonprofit housing developer, on the project.

"I think this is a big deal," RRHA Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Neil Kessler said in an interview before the Planning Commission vote. "This is transforming it into a mixed-income development where everybody has opportunities and can improve their lives in safe, high-quality housing."

It's unclear how many residents will remain after the project is completed, but Fountain said residents will be able to stay or move into publicly-supposed housing elsewhere. She said rents would remain pegged to each household's income level no matter where they go.

Tenants rights advocates have pointed to RRHA's previous redevelopments in Blackwell and the former Dove Court in Richmond's North Side as examples of forced displacement. Fountain said the agency plans to engage residents to share information about the project and help inform the design of the new Creighton Court, which RRHA officials hope to complete over several building phases within the next decade.