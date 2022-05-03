PlanRVA relocating to Manchester

Richmond's metropolitan planning organization, PlanRVA, is relocating its offices to the recently constructed Current building in Manchester.

PlanRVA, which has 25 employees and is involved in community development, emergency management, environmental stewardship and transportation planning initiatives for the region, will lease a 8,610-square foot space in the new mixed-use building.

The Current features 215 apartments, the new Hatch Local Food Hall and 90 publicly available parking spaces in its garage. PlanRVA's new office amenities will include a rooftop terrace, outdoor courtyard and floor-to-ceiling windows, according to a news release from the organization.

“The PlanRVA team is looking forward to welcoming the public, regional partners and stakeholders to its new space in Manchester,” PlanRVA Board Chairman and Chesterfield County Supervisor Christopher Winslow said.

“The new location is transit-friendly and features multiple bus stops and bike and pedestrian trails to add to the highway accessibility of the new location," he said. "We’re eager to partner with local vendors as we finalize the workspace and community meeting facility.”

PlanRVA, which currently occupies office space on Forest Hill Avenue in the Stony Point area, worked with Thalhimer Commercial Real Estate over the past two years to find its new headquarters. The organization is also working with local design firm Baskervill to design the new office space.

"We’re excited to welcome PlanRVA to The Current this fall,” said Bernard Harkless, a principal at Lynx Ventures, the development team behind the new development.