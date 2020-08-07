In the West End and in Westover Hills, red-brick neighborhoods where Mayor Levar Stoney has more than his share of critics, yard signs are popping up for Kim Gray and Justin Griffin. Alexsis Rodgers, aiming to harness youthful, progressive hostility for Stoney, is a constant presence on Twitter.
The campaign for Richmond mayor is settling into something of a routine despite its anything-but-routine preliminaries: clashes between racial-justice protesters and police, the looting of downtown businesses, the firing of the city's top cop, the pandemic that's hit hard the poor and minorities, and the once-unthinkable razing of Confederate monuments.
Even Stoney, for whom the aforementioned chaos is redefining a mayoralty he vowed would be about making government work, is getting into a groove.
This does not require that he spend a lot of money — yet. It does require that he spend a lot of time doing his job. And that's easy for an incumbent, especially in these difficult days, when Stoney is a constant presence on television, in the newspapers and on social media.
A lot of it might be negative publicity but it's publicity, nonetheless. As a showman or two has said over the years, it doesn't make a difference as long your name is spelled right. And as a protégé of a political thespian, Terry McAuliffe, Stoney is happy to hog the spotlight.
Running for a second term, Stoney — notwithstanding bumps and bruises, some self-inflicted — wants to be seen as the guy who responsibly runs Richmond. For some, including restaurateurs furious over business-blunting meal taxes and COVID-19 restrictions, that might be difficult to consider on a full stomach.
But against the competition, Stoney — with solid Black support and, perhaps, a Joe Biden endorsement — is betting it's an easy sell.
Gray, a member of City Council who — like Stoney — has been stalked at home by petulant demonstrators, has said some of them are terrorists. It's a description with which the establishment types she's been courting might agree, but it will put off the youthful voters that a citywide coalition for mayor demands.
Rodgers, who's had a seeming lifetime of experience as a political organizer though she's not even 30, has said she has little familiarity with municipal government. It's an acknowledgement that assures a Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren set committed to upending the status quo in a city, that values it, despite dramatic change.
This is a chance, in the view of those in LevarWorld, for the mayor to present himself as a model of stability, a reliable presence for a frantic moment in Richmond's history. Stoney's record over the past four years does not support this, his opponents say. However, compared to them, Stoney — even at 39 — can claim to be the adult in the room.
It's a strategy not without peril.
On those floating street battles between cops and kids and holding accountable those responsible for the destruction of public and private property, Stoney has had a difficult needle to thread. He's expressed solidarity with protesters, sympathy for police and shared outrage over vandalism, arson and injuries.
For the mayor, this seems to have made more enemies than friends. But maybe that's what managing a crisis is all about in a city that — even when things are going well — is beset by the enduring tension that comes from have a political system that is controlled by people of color and an economy that is controlled by whites.
On removing Confederate statues, despite conflicting advice from his lawyers on when and how to do so, Stoney just did it. That infuriated fans of the Jim Crow-era iconography, but angry protests to the contrary and the toppling of statues by demonstrators meant the monuments had to come down before they literally became shooting galleries.
With all that's been going on, it's easy to overlook that other issues are scrambling the mayoral and City Council campaigns.
That includes education, the Achilles heel of a city that, to move forward, wants young people — Black, brown and white — now clustering in its close-in neighborhoods to remain in Richmond, resisting the impulse to flee to the surrounding suburbs, as white families did during the fight over desegregation in the 1960s, because of their superior schools.
Three schools, planned before Stoney's election in 2016, are going up in the South Side and East End, heavily Black areas where the disparity in educational quality has long been a canker. This, the Stoney campaign hopes, will resonate in those neighborhoods — and beyond — as a measure of effectiveness.
But that schools won't be open for in-person instruction because of the coronavirus might only amp up frustration with the city and more fully illustrate the gap between the haves with the means to set up mini-schools for their kids and have-nots who must work to put food on the table.
In this election, the anything-but-routine is routine.
