Police: Man shot and killed in South Richmond

A man was fatally shot in South Richmond on Sunday afternoon, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives determined that the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Lynhaven Avenue, more than a mile south from where police responded to the scene and found the man who was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927.