 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Man shot and killed in South Richmond

  • 0
lynhaven ave.PNG

2900 block of Lynhaven Avenue in Richmond.

A man was fatally shot in South Richmond on Sunday afternoon, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Police responded to the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives determined that the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Lynhaven Avenue, more than a mile south from where police responded to the scene and found the man who was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927.

abryson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

Twitter: @AnnaBryson18

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Istanbul: At least 11 injured in large explosion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News