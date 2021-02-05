Presbyterian seminary demolishes historic Richmond home of Confederate surgeon; 'I am not sorry Hunter McGuire's old house is gone.'

Inspired by the removal of Confederate statuary on Monument Avenue last summer, Union Presbyterian Seminary last month demolished the historic country home of a Confederate surgeon who served under Stonewall Jackson.
The ruins of the McGuire Cottage, located in the middle of the 34-acre Westwood Tract off of Brook Road, are nestled between an urban farm and a new apartment complex the seminary's neighbors filed suit to keep from rising. Local and state preservation groups predicted the building's demise years ago.
There were discussions about potential solutions to save the historic Italianate-style residence. Relocation was considered, but interested parties deemed that option too expensive. Preservationists wanted the seminary to re-adapt it as housing or for another use.
The weight of a new racial justice movement and the property's association with Confederate slavery apologists who profited from the subjugation of Black people, ultimately, was too mighty, the seminary's leaders determined.
Their decision and the reaction to it highlights the ongoing debate over which historical monuments and structures associated with the Confederacy, its leaders or enslaved Black laborers should remain elevated in public spaces.
"As recognition of and in repentance for the resourcing provided to the seminary through the labor of enslaved persons," the seminary's board of trustees voted last year to demolish the home formerly owned by Hunter H. McGuire, said Union Presbyterian Seminary spokesman Michael Frontiero.
"The house would have taken a significant amount of resourcing to rehabilitate/renovate," he said in an email. "In light of how the seminary reflects on this important matter of reflection and repentance, it was much more important to direct those resources to efforts that align with our values," such as its Katie Geneva Cannon Center for Womanist Leadership and The Center for Social Justice and Reconciliation.
McGuire was a Confederate doctor, teacher and former president of the American Medical Association who held deeply racist views. He opposed voting rights for African Americans and any mention of slavery as a cause of the Civil War in school textbooks. The Veterans Administration medical center in South Richmond is named after him.
Virginia Commonwealth University recently removed his name and the names of other Confederate leaders from buildings on its campuses late last year. Three of McGuire's great-great grandchildren last summer endorsed the removal of his name from medical facilities, but implored people to remember that McGuire's legacy included advocating for the humanitarian treatment of medical personnel in warfare.
The nonprofit foundation Historic Richmond says McGuire purchased and renovated his namesake cottage in the late 19th century as his friend, Lewis Ginter, a Confederate officer, was developing the area into a streetcar suburb, drawing the seminary to relocate from Hampden-Sydney in Farmville.The seminary acquired the property following McGuire's death and used it as student housing for several years.
Some of the preservationists who opposed its demolition question the sincerity of the seminary's explanation for razing the home, noting that its leaders had considered the option years ago as they planned the construction of the 301-unit Canopy at Ginter Park apartment complex, which a real estate investment firm sold in late December for $83.75 million.
Frontierodeclined to say how much the seminary may have received from the sale.
In a recent update on its website, Historic Richmond lamented the loss of the building, and said the seminary's stated reasons for demolishing the building "ring hollow."
"It is vital to save a structure like this one, study it so the whole history of the site – from indigenous occupation to present day – can be recognized, and adaptively reuse it so that it can benefit the lives of people in the future," Cyane Crump, executive director of Historic Richmond, said in an email. "The structure could have provided affordable housing and community space. Instead, it fills up space in a landfill."
Frontiero said there are no immediate plans for further development on the 19 acres that remain undeveloped, and that it will be maintained as community recreational space that could include interpretive signage about the former cottage and history of the tract.
Elizabeth Kostelny, CEO of Preservation Virginia, said she does not want to judge the seminary's stated reason for demolishing the building, but had also advocated for its preservation.
"Our mission is to protect historic sites, many of which were built by by enslaved workers. Our work is to bring that history to light," she said. "Our view is that to have true reconciliation you need to share all history and acknowledge the past."
She noted that Preservation Virginia and other historical groups in recent years have expanded their efforts to protect historic African American sites, such as cemeteries and schools, that have not been afforded the same level of care from the government or influential organizations with considerable funds.
Preservation Virginia never took a position on whether the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue should be removed, but advocated for legislation to let localities decide whether to take such statues down.
Historic Richmond, however, endorsed their removal last year, saying they should be interpreted in a new way that contextualizes the mythology of the so-called Lost Cause and the Jim Crow era.
Both Crump and Kostelny said they do not see a parallel between the demolition of the McGuire home and the removal of the Confederate statues, which influenced the seminary's leaders, Frontiero said.
Crump and Kostelny said they want the city to adopt new demolition review policies and plans to preserve historic properties throughout the city to avoid similar situations.
Charles Pool, a resident of Oregon Hill who contacted the Times Dispatch last year advocating for a change to the name of the McGuire VA Medical Center, disagreed with the seminary's decision.
While Pool felt strongly that the VA medical center should no longer bear his name, citing racist writings McGuire penned before he died in 1900, he called the demolition of the historic building "a shameful action."
"I am horrified that the Seminary destroyed the antebellum house," he said. "Like Monticello and Mt. Vernon," the respective estates of U.S. Presidents Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, "the house may have been constructed with slave labor, but it should have been preserved as a testament to their craftsmanship."
Ana Edwards, a public historian and advocate for the creation of an expanded slave-heritage memorial in Shockoe Bottom, disagreed.
She said McGuire's legacy of racism and that of the Medical College of Virginia, which used the stolen remains of Black people for studies and experimentation a century ago, cannot be neglected.
"Even a rare old architectural specimen whose core structure may date to the [late] 1700s is not sacrosanct in the face of reckoning that the memories of eugenicists and white supremacists like Dr. Hunter McGuire must now face," she said. "He hated Black people and believed their highest and best usefulness was in submission and servitude to the white race. He and his peers worked very hard to ensure Black people's lives were as constrained as possible.
"I am not sorry Hunter McGuire's old house is gone."
