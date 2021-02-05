Presbyterian seminary demolishes historic Richmond home of Confederate surgeon; 'I am not sorry Hunter McGuire's old house is gone.'

Frontiero said there are no immediate plans for further development on the 19 acres that remain undeveloped, and that it will be maintained as community recreational space that could include interpretive signage about the former cottage and history of the tract.

Elizabeth Kostelny, CEO of Preservation Virginia, said she does not want to judge the seminary's stated reason for demolishing the building, but had also advocated for its preservation.

"Our mission is to protect historic sites, many of which were built by by enslaved workers. Our work is to bring that history to light," she said. "Our view is that to have true reconciliation you need to share all history and acknowledge the past."

She noted that Preservation Virginia and other historical groups in recent years have expanded their efforts to protect historic African American sites, such as cemeteries and schools, that have not been afforded the same level of care from the government or influential organizations with considerable funds.

Preservation Virginia never took a position on whether the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue should be removed, but advocated for legislation to let localities decide whether to take such statues down.