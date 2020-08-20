Princeton Review ranks UR No. 1 in national beauty contest judged by its students

“There are just shy of 3,000 four-year colleges [in the U.S.] and we don’t back into the number each year. [The 386 are] simply based on our high opinion - myself, our full editorial team at The Princeton Review – of those schools academically, as well as outside of the classroom,” said Franek. “What are they providing for students when it comes to financial aid, career services, and so on? And those are things we touch on in the narrative, as well as the ranking lists themselves.”