Professor causes uproar asking Biden voters to unfriend him

VIRGINIA BEACH — A Facebook post by a dean at Virginia Wesleyan University in which he asked people who voted for Democrat Joe Biden to unfriend him has caused an uproar at the private liberal arts school in Virginia Beach.

Paul Ewell, a business professor and dean of the university’s Global Campus, wrote that anyone who chose Biden for president is “ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian,” the Virginian-Pilot reported on Friday. In response, people posted dozens of comments on the university’s Facebook page describing the post of the “high-ranking, high-profile member” of the university’s leadership as “unacceptable” and “embarrassing.”

Alumni threated to stop donations, while parents said they are reevaluating whether to enroll their children. Students are debating a demonstration.

University spokeswoman Stephanie Smaglo told the newspaper the school does not comment on personnel matters, but it is addressing the situation.

“These views and opinions are expressly the individual’s own,” the university said in a statement. “Civic engagement and religious freedom are at the core of the University’s values, and we remain an inclusive and caring community that empowers meaningful relationships through listening, understanding, and communication.”