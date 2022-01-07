Q&A: Partnership for Housing Affordability's new executive director Jovan Burton

This month marks two years since the Partnership for Housing Affordability unveiled its Regional Housing Framework. The plan recommended short and long-term goals to meet an array of housing needs in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and Ashland.
The organization is slated to host an inaugural “State of Housing” event later this month to highlight progress. It will do so under new leadership. At the beginning of the year, the nonprofit's board promoted Jovan Burton, its director of implementation since 2019, to the role of executive director. He succeeds Laura Lafayette, who will remain on the nonprofit’s board.
“I am very excited about this new opportunity to further PHA’s mission of championing affordable housing policies and developments that meet the needs of all citizens and strengthen the region’s economic vitality, attractiveness, and competitiveness,” Burton said.
Burton spoke with the Richmond Times-Dispatch about the region’s rising rents, progress toward the framework’s goals and legislative priorities for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session.
The following transcript has been edited for length and clarity.
RTD: It’s never been more expensive to be a renter in the Richmond Metro Area. What must local officials do to stem rising costs?
Burton: It’s a little bit of a unique situation with rising rents in the last year and a half or so. A lot of it obviously has to do with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We had the market pretty stagnant for a while with some eviction protections in place and not a lot of turnover, but now we’re seeing that begin to open up. We’re seeing a lot of lease non-renewals, and given that the demand is so high, those units are at a premium. It puts us in a position where, because of market pressures, that we’re going to see rents continue to rise.
But really the issue there is the units are at a premium because our supply is so short. There’s really no way of getting around that. What we’ve seen in the pandemic is, because the market was so tight, because there was such little movement with eviction protections in place, it revealed, one, that our housing market really relied, pre-pandemic, on evictions in order to keep things moving, and two, that we simply don’t have enough units available. Because of that, folks are forced to take shelter in places like motels and other places that are not meant for permanent, stable shelter. Those are the conditions we have currently because we simply don’t have enough units available.
There’s really very little that could be done at the local level to control increases in rents, as opposed to creating the local conditions for building more and more units. That’s the best way that we have to be able to address some of the challenges we’re seeing now and will continue to see in the next year or two.
RTD: How would you assess progress in the region toward goals in the Regional Housing Framework since its release two years ago?
Burton: I think we’ve had considerable progress when you think about the hyper-focus that has been paid by our local governments and our region to the issue of housing. Whether that’s through coordinated rent relief programs, allocations of federal funding toward housing, or your less well known zoning modifications and changes in master plan provisions. Whatever it may be, I think we’ve seen more attention on the issue, which is good, because we need this to become more of a public policy priority.
We’ve also seen our local governments working together on this issue much, much more, which was really the spirit of the framework – this idea and notion of regionalism is the best way for us to address things as complex as housing. I’m very happy that has happened and will continue to be cultivated in the coming years. I’m hopeful we’ll get to a place that will lead to more substantive local policy. I think this is really the progression that we were expecting, with greater collaboration and focus on the issue, and that leading to more fruitful policy decisions.
RTD: Are there any new challenges that have emerged since the Framework’s release, or priorities that have risen in importance?
Burton: Perhaps the biggest is we know so much more now. It’s not as if the issues are new, but the amount of information we have in real time better helps us not only diagnosis the problem, but really understand the urgency of it. It’s easy for us to say we know we have a shortage, we know we have a supply issue and the demand is there. But when you see you have hundreds of folks – thousands on a yearly basis – who are calling [the Partnership for Housing Affordability’s Housing Resource Line] and seeking assistance with finding rental options or somewhere more stable than a motel room, it really makes it speak volumes to how urgent the issue is, and the overall impact on that.
I think the urgency has been made abundantly clear. We have a much more clear understanding of what needs to be done. It’s not so much that new issues that have bubbled to the top, though I will say there is more focus on longer term challenges, like wealth disparities and addressing that through home ownership to help reduce the racial wealth gap. I think we’re seeing a newfound focus on that, which is good to see.
But it’s really having a lot of the information that we knew corroborated through the resource line. When you have 8,000 calls in a year from residents around the region and nearly 40% of them are seeking rental options, I think that puts it into perspective. It couldn’t be clearer what our biggest challenge is.
RTD: Last Virginia General Assembly session, there was an attempt to address NIMBY-ism that exists in some corners of the region, and prevent it from inhibiting new affordable housing projects. What’s it going to take to combat that attitude at this point?
Burton: At the state level, the bill that was passed really gives localities a little bit of cover. Folks are no longer able to deny building permits because a development contains affordable housing units. That’s a great measure, but we’ve got to build upon it. Equity is an active pursuit. We’ve seen this with many other bills that have been passed, like source-of-income protections for voucher holders. Well, that was great step, but we know there have been workarounds since then. So we have to figure out how we can build upon the legislative success to make sure it is actually achieving the intended results.
RTD: The framework has a local focus, but are there anything state lawmakers could take action on during the upcoming legislative session that may help localities tackle some of these challenges?
Burton: If I were to just name one, increasing the tools local governments have to create the conditions for building more units and different type of units, and incentivizing not just our nonprofit partners, but also our for profit developers to get involved in this work. That’s really what it’s going to require. We have some [for-profit developers] who do this work consistently, but the scope of the region’s need is such that we really need all hands on deck.
