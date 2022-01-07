Q&A: Partnership for Housing Affordability's new executive director Jovan Burton

RTD: Are there any new challenges that have emerged since the Framework’s release, or priorities that have risen in importance?

Burton: Perhaps the biggest is we know so much more now. It’s not as if the issues are new, but the amount of information we have in real time better helps us not only diagnosis the problem, but really understand the urgency of it. It’s easy for us to say we know we have a shortage, we know we have a supply issue and the demand is there. But when you see you have hundreds of folks – thousands on a yearly basis – who are calling [the Partnership for Housing Affordability’s Housing Resource Line] and seeking assistance with finding rental options or somewhere more stable than a motel room, it really makes it speak volumes to how urgent the issue is, and the overall impact on that.

I think the urgency has been made abundantly clear. We have a much more clear understanding of what needs to be done. It’s not so much that new issues that have bubbled to the top, though I will say there is more focus on longer term challenges, like wealth disparities and addressing that through home ownership to help reduce the racial wealth gap. I think we’re seeing a newfound focus on that, which is good to see.