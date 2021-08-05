Regardless of School Board decision, Stoney administration to begin review of Wythe design proposals

"The city’s RFP defines scope details that have not been approved by the School Board," Kenya Gibson, a member of the School Board who introduced a resolution earlier this year reasserting the school division's authority, said in an email Thursday. "Additionally, the city’s RFP puts the city as the owner of the project. Ultimately the contractor would report to the city - not the schools."

Jonathan Young, another School Board member who supports the school division handling its own construction projects, said Thursday that he still wants the School Board to issue its own request for proposals by the end of this month. Kamras has said that the school division will need three new officials to manage construction projects, including Wythe.

"I welcome the mayor identifying sooner rather than later what city representatives will join RPS staff on a joint panel to begin evaluating the bids," Young said.

There may be little that the administration can do about it if the School Board rebukes the mayor again, as state law explicitly vests school construction under the purview of local school systems, said Thomas M. Wolf, a lawyer who has taught construction law at the University of Richmond since the late 1980s.