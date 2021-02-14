Report: Virginia's land use policies promoted racial segregation, contributed to wealth gap

The Fair Housing Act of 1968 outlawed racial discrimination in housing. However, cities and counties throughout Virginia "are more racially segregated today than they were 50 years ago," the report states.

"Zoning laws now segregate communities by wealth and income," according to the report. "Because minority households statistically have less wealth as a direct result of segregationist zoning laws and other racially discriminatory policies, they are excluded from large parts of Virginia counties, cities and towns that are set aside for houses on large lots."

Minneapolis and the state of Oregon have eliminated single-family zoning in recent years. Rak said the work group would examine the effects of those decisions and consider other alternatives for broadening the types of housing allowed in areas historically limited for single family homes.

Dyke said addressing housing segregation would be a financial boon for localities and the state as a whole.

“It is good for Virginia’s economy to the extent we’re helping create opportunities for people to grow wealth and to have affordable housing available all over the commonwealth,” Dyke said. “It’s going to make us a more attractive location to businesses that are thinking about locating to Virginia or expanding in Virginia.”

Part two of the report, slated for release later this year, will lay out the work group’s recommendations for state and local lawmakers.