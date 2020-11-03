Results remain unclear for most Richmond City Council races

Late Tuesday night, there were still no clear winners in seven of the nine Richmond City Council races.

Council will have two new members next year, but with absentee ballots not yet ac2ounted for in elections results being reported on the city's website, it was still too early to tell who those members would be.

1st District

Facing two challengers in his bid for a second term, council member Andreas Addison held about 47% of the votes tallied as of 10:45 p.m.

The preliminary results put him ahead of his two opponents, public relations manager Mike Gray and businessman Michael Dickinson, About one-third of the counted votes went to Gray. Dickinson, who led a "Trump train" rally on Sunday that turned chaotic, carried 18%.

2nd District

Katherine Jordan, an urban planner and a member of Richmond's Green City Commission, held a narrow lead of about 200 votes Richmond native Tavarris Spinks late Tuesday evening. The two candidates are vying for Kim Gray’s current seat.

3rd District