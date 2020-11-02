Results remained unclear for most Richmond City Council races

There will be two new members on the Richmond City Council next year, but it remained unclear an hour after the polls closed Tuesday who would come out victorious in seven of the nine council districts.

Motivated in part by activists, the council demonstrated its power earlier this year by defeating the economic development project Mayor Levar Stoney hoped would revitalize downtown around the Richmond Coliseum. Opponents of the project argued it would do more to enrich developers than help residents and local schools.

The preliminary results do not include early absentee ballots that were submitted by mail or in person ahead of Tuesday’s election.

1st District

Facing two challengers in his bid for a second term, council member Andreas Addison remained unsure whether he would defeat Mike Dickinson and Mike Gray as results were still being counted at 8:15 p.m. Addison, a business consultant, is a favorite to win over Gray and Dickinson, who led a “Trump train” rally on Sunday that turned chaotic.

2nd District