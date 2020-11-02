Results remained unclear for most Richmond City Council races

There will be two new members on the Richmond City Council next year, but it remained unclear an hour after the polls closed Tuesday who would come out victorious in seven of the nine council districts.
Motivated in part by activists, the council demonstrated its power earlier this year by defeating the economic development project Mayor Levar Stoney hoped would revitalize downtown around the Richmond Coliseum. Opponents of the project argued it would do more to enrich developers than help residents and local schools.
The preliminary results do not include early absentee ballots that were submitted by mail or in person ahead of Tuesday’s election.
1st District
Facing two challengers in his bid for a second term, council member Andreas Addison remained unsure whether he would defeat Mike Dickinson and Mike Gray as results were still being counted at 8:15 p.m. Addison, a business consultant, is a favorite to win over Gray and Dickinson, who led a “Trump train” rally on Sunday that turned chaotic.
2nd District
Katherine Jordan, an urban planner and a member of Richmond’s Green City Commission, and Richmond native Tavarris Spinks, a longtime Democratic Party activist, are vying for Kim Gray’s current seat on the council. Results of the race remained unclear early Tuesday evening.
3rd District
It was too close to call early Tuesday evening in the 3rd District’s three-way race with Willie Hilliard, Elaine Summerfield and Ann-Frances Lambert. Chris Hilbert, the district’s current council member, opted not to run for re-election to a sixth term.
4th District
Kristen Larson, the former Richmond School Board member who bested four other candidates in 2016 to replace retiring councilwoman Kathy Graziano, ran unopposed Tuesday, guaranteeing her victory Tuesday.
5th District
In a rematch of a 2019 special election, Stephanie Lynch is running against Jer’Mykeal McCoy and Mamie Taylor. Last year, Lynch won with 27% of the vote in an eight-way race. McCoy and Taylor each won less than 15% of the votes.
Nicholas Da Silva, also one of last year’s candidates, was still on the ballot but suspended his campaign earlier this year.
6th District
Progressive candidate and faith community activist Allan-Charles Chipman sought to unseat Ellen Robertson, one of the council’s longest-tenured members. Early results showed Robertson ahead but were not conclusive.
7th District
City Council President Cynthia Newbille faced a challenge from Joseph Rogers. Progressive activist groups sought to elevate Rogers, but it remains unseen whether it would be enough to defeat the current council head.
8th District
In the city’s most hotly contested council race, longtime council member Reva Trammell faced Amy Wentz, an entrepreneur and social justice activist whom Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam endorsed in the final weeks of the race.
It remained unclear Tuesday evening whether Wentz, who started her campaign last year and raised more than any other candidate with $117,620 through Oct. 22, would be able to defeat Trammell.
Though Northam endorsed Wentz, former Democratic Virginia Gov. and Mayor L. Douglas Wilder came out in support of Trammell, who raised only $15,000 less than Wentz through the final reporting period before the election.
Regie Ford, a third candidate, has raised less than $4,000.
9th District
Michael Jones, pastor at Village of Faith Church, which has campuses in Sandston and Midlothian, faced no competition in his district this year. The councilman was first elected in 2016 after former councilwoman Michelle Mosby decided to run for mayor that year.
