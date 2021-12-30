Richmond and Henrico to distribute 3,600 at-home COVID-19 tests next week

Richmond and Hernico Health Districts will distribute 3,600 COVID-19 tests next week in addition to the three planned testing events. The announcement comes amid a surge in demand for testing that has been outpacing their availability.

Testing events earlier this week reached more than 800 people, but hundreds more were turned away. On Thursday, Virginia reported 13,500 new coronavirus cases, a record number for the second straight day.

Some of the at-home tests will be distributed at public testing and vaccination events, others will be handed out in targeted communities with high COVID-19 rates or given to community organizations that have previously asked to serve as distribution sites.

The public testing and vaccination sites are scheduled for:

● Tuesday at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Boulevard, testing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and vaccinations from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

● Wednesday at RHHD Henrico West Clinic, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive, vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

● Wednesday at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 Laburnum Avenue, vaccinations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.