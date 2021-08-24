Richmond area parents, teachers and school officials look to start of school year as COVID-19 spread continues

Patricia Wilson, a grandmother of five children in Richmond schools who volunteered Wednesday to help pack donations at the division's annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive, said she's glad that they will be returning to a structured classroom setting. At the same time, she said she also worries about their safety.

"They eat all day long and play games. Half of the time they were playing games instead of listening to the teachers. This year they'll be back in the class so they can learn," Wilson said. "The part that worries me is you don't know what kid may have COVID. ... It's a little frightening."

Other school districts in the area last year let students choose virtual learning, but allowed students to return to school on a hybrid, part-time schedule or five days a week.

A new law adopted by state lawmakers earlier this year requires that all school districts provide five days of in-person learning. The law also restricts schools from closing unless there is severe outbreak of the virus.

The Richmond school division allowed a limited number of families to sign up for virtual instruction this year. More than two months after a June 1 deadline for families to select that option, some concerned parents and caregivers have reached out to school officials asking if they can switch back to virtual learning.