Richmond-area schools surpass 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases among employees

At least 106 public school employees have tested positive for COVID-19 across Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond since March, according to school officials.

All four districts are in week three of fall instruction, with Hanover County Public Schools being the only one to bring students back into classrooms. Chesterfield County Public Schools plans to begin phasing students back next week; next month, Henrico County Public Schools will weigh moving to a hybrid model.

A tally of school employees with COVID-19, based on information from school officials and district-issued communications since March, shows at least 21 cases in Hanover; 33 in Chesterfield; 22 in Richmond; and 30 in Henrico.

Hanover spokesman Chris Whitley said Wednesday that so far this month, the school system has had 12 cases among staff and three among students. About 60% of the system's students opted to return to schools; the remainder are taking classes online.

In addition to the 12 staff cases so far in September, Whitley said in in August that nine employees had tested positive since March but did not disclose in which schools or administration buildings. On Tuesday, the school system confirmed two people had tested positive on two school buses. The district did not say if the people were drivers or riders.