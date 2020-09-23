Richmond-area schools surpass 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases among employees

At least 106 public school employees have tested positive for COVID-19 across Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond since March, according to school officials.
All four districts are in week three of fall instruction, with Hanover County Public Schools being the only area system to bring students back into classrooms. Chesterfield schools plans to begin phasing students back next week; next month, Henrico schools will weigh moving to a hybrid model.
A tally comprised of information from school officials and system-issued communications issued since last March shows at least 15 cases in Hanover; 33 cases in Chesterfield; 22 cases in Richmond; and 30 cases in Henrico.
Hanover's cases include 12 among staff and three among students, spokesman Chris Whitley said Wednesday. About 60% of the system's students opted to return to schools; the remainder are taking classes online.
Whitley in August said nine employees had tested positive since March but did not disclose in which schools or administration buildings. On Tuesday, the school system confirmed two people had tested positive on two separate school buses. The district did not say if the people were drivers or riders.
Confirmed Hanover cases have been reported at Kersey Creek Elementary, John M. Gandy Elementary, Henry Clay Elementary, Liberty Middle and the school board and transportation offices.
The number of Chesterfield County schools' cases nearly doubled since the end of August, to 33, with 17 employees testing positive between Aug. 26 and Tuesday, according to a spokesman.
Select K-12 Chesterfield special education students are slated to return to classrooms Tuesday. Chesterfield’s school board meets twice a month to receive recommendations on the timetable for phased reopening from the district’s Health Committee.
As students re-enter into the building, the entire school will be notified if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, said Shawn Smith, a schools spokesman. The name of the infected person won’t be shared, school officials previously said.
Chesterfield staff members who tested positive were posted across central office and support locations and within various elementary, middle and high schools. Beulah Elementary, Bon Air Elementary, Chalkley Elementary, Clover Hill Elementary, Crestwood Elementary, Davis Elementary, Enon Elementary, O.B. Gates Elementary, Robious Elementary, Wells Elementary, Woolridge Elementary, David Middle, Manchester Middle, Cosby High, James River High, Meadowbrook High and Thomas Dale High all have had positive cases.
Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras has reported at least 22 confirmed cases among the system's staff in his newsletter, RPS Direct.
A system spokeswoman forwarded the Richmond Times-Dispatch to the system's Freedom of Information Act Office when asked for an official count of COVID-19 cases in the city school district on Wednesday.
The questions come as the system moves forward with opening five school buildings to children enrolled in an emergency child care program proposed by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
The superintendent has reported cases in the following locations:
Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, Belt Boulevard Transit Office, the Seddon Way Transit Office, John Marshall High School, Fox Elementary, Henderson Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, G.H. Reid Elementary, Richmond Public Schools’ Vatex building, Broad Rock Elementary, and Mary Munford Elementary.
Henrico County Public Schools, which reported 30 employee cases to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, will decide whether or not to allow more students to come back to the classroom on October 22 through a hybrid model.
One additional case at Fair Oaks and Elementary schools included a parent.
Infected Henrico staff members were present at Varina High School, Tuckahoe Middle, Springfield Park Elementary, Donahoe Elementary, Twin Hickory Elementary, Freeman High School, Holman Middle School, Quioccasin Middle School, Rolfe Middle School, Rivers Edge Elementary School, Maybeury Elementary School, Johnson Elementary School, Deep Run High School, Tuckahoe Elementary School, Fair Oaks Middle School, Twin Hickory Elementary, John Rolfe Middle, Seven Pines Elementary, Wilder Middle, Ashe Elementary, Pinchbeck Elementary, Nuckols Farm Elementary, and Carver Elementary.
Like Chesterfield, the Henrico School Board meets every two weeks to discuss whether or not they’ll phase back into in-person instruction. Henrico won’t go back to in-person instruction until at least November.
As of Wednesday, there had been 17,001 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths across Hanover, Henrico, Chesterfield, and Richmond, according to state data.
(804) 649-6023
(804) 649-6948