Richmond-area schools surpass 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases among employees

At least 106 public school employees have tested positive for COVID-19 across Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Richmond since March, according to school officials.

All four districts are in week three of fall instruction, with Hanover County Public Schools being the only area system to bring students back into classrooms. Chesterfield schools plans to begin phasing students back next week; next month, Henrico schools will weigh moving to a hybrid model.

A tally comprised of information from school officials and system-issued communications issued since last March shows at least 15 cases in Hanover; 33 cases in Chesterfield; 22 cases in Richmond; and 30 cases in Henrico.

Hanover's cases include 12 among staff and three among students, spokesman Chris Whitley said Wednesday. About 60% of the system's students opted to return to schools; the remainder are taking classes online.

Whitley in August said nine employees had tested positive since March but did not disclose in which schools or administration buildings. On Tuesday, the school system confirmed two people had tested positive on two separate school buses. The district did not say if the people were drivers or riders.