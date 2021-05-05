Richmond budget director leaving city for Hanover following other recent top level departures

Hanover County has hired Richmond's budget director to oversee the county's finance department and several other agencies as a deputy administrator.
Richmond Director of Budget and Strategic Planning Jay Brown's move to Hanover next month will follow several other recent high profile departures from City Hall, including the directors of the city's finance and planning departments.
In a news briefing Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney said he is not concerned about the recent leadership changes, months into his second term and in the middle of a pandemic that's led to financial challenges for the city government as it works to finalize its next annual budget due later this month.
"I'm thankful for their work and their contributions to the city, but ... the show must go on," he said. "We will continue to fill those positions with more talented people and there will be future announcements to come."
Hanover officials announced Brown's hire Tuesday. A news release said the county selected him from a field of about 65 applicants following the retirement of Deputy County Administrator Kathleen T. Seay in March.
Brown, who holds a Ph.D in Public Policy and Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University, has been the city's director of budget and strategic planning since 2014. He previously worked for the city as a budget analyst from 2003 to 2007. He then left the city for several years to work as an assistant administrator and finance director for Charles City County before coming back to the Richmond in 2010 as a budget manager.
Hanover officials said Brown will supervise the departments of Finance and Management Services and Information Technology. His duties will also include working with the county's voter registrar, the real estate assessor and internal audit office.
"Dr. Brown has nearly 18 years of strong leadership experience in budget, finance and strategic planning in local government,” said County Administrator John Budesky. “He has comprehensive experience supervising staff and developing strong, collaborative relationships with administration, elected officials, regional local government partners, other departments and citizens."
A Hanover spokesman said Brown's annual salary will be $163,000. Seay's salary at the time of her retirement was $165,000. Richmond officials said Brown currently makes $147,000 in his current role.
"Hanover County has a strong and fiscally sound government,” Brown said in the county news release. “I am excited about and look forward to bringing my skills to further the County’s mission and values.”
Brown did not immediately respond to a message left for him Wednesday morning.
Other Richmond officials who have recently left the city include former planning director Mark Olinger and Finance Director John Wack. Douglas Dunlap, the city's director of housing, left the city government in March last year.
Wack left the city to become the chief financial officer for Henrico County Public Schools in February; the reasons for Olinger and Dunlap's departures are unclear.
Leadership changes have also occurred in positions overseen by the Richmond City Council.
Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Lawrence Anderson left in January for a new job in Baltimore. In an interview after he left, Anderson said he was displeased with what he described as dysfunction on the Council.
Haskell Brown, the city's attorney, is still serving in an interim capacity following the retirement of his former boss Allen Jackson in November 2019.
Lincoln Saunders, previously chief of staff to Mayor Levar Stoney, is currently the city's acting chief administrative officer after interim CAO Lenora Reid was hospitalized for what officials would only describe as a "medical event" late last year. Stoney on Wednesday declined to give an update on her condition.
"Obviously we still pray for her speedy return. But the city has not missed a beat since her departure," he said. "She recognizes that we have a job to do here in the city and I think that Mr. Saunders has done a really good job in filling those big shoes during her absence."
Stoney appointed Reid to the city's top administrative role in 2019 after firing CAO Selena Cuffee-Glenn in the wake of a nepotism scandal.
Jim Nolan, the mayor's press secretary, did not detail reasons for the recent turnover at the top of city government, but said in an email that Stoney is committed to improving pay and compensation across the city's workforce as it seeks to fill key roles.
“Dr. Jay Brown has served the city with distinction for nearly eight years through two mayoral administrations and we wish him the best in his new role in Hanover County. ... his recruitment to a new challenge in a neighboring locality comes as no surprise," Nolan said. “These localities recognize that working for the City of Richmond is a valuable experience that attracts and cultivates talented public servants."
Brown is slated to assume his Hanover post June 16.
