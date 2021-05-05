Richmond budget director leaving city for Hanover following other recent top level departures

Hanover County has hired Richmond's budget director to oversee the county's finance department and several other agencies as a deputy administrator.

Richmond Director of Budget and Strategic Planning Jay Brown's move to Hanover next month will follow several other recent high profile departures from City Hall, including the directors of the city's finance and planning departments.

In a news briefing Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney said he is not concerned about the recent leadership changes, months into his second term and in the middle of a pandemic that's led to financial challenges for the city government as it works to finalize its next annual budget due later this month.

"I'm thankful for their work and their contributions to the city, but ... the show must go on," he said. "We will continue to fill those positions with more talented people and there will be future announcements to come."

Hanover officials announced Brown's hire Tuesday. A news release said the county selected him from a field of about 65 applicants following the retirement of Deputy County Administrator Kathleen T. Seay in March.