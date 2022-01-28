Richmond casino campaign spent more per vote than Stoney, McAuliffe, Youngkin. Will it get a second shot?

Campaign finance reports for the One Casino campaign shows that it paid Willis $2,500 on Dec. 10.

Urban One did not respond to multiple emails and voicemails this week seeking comment or an interview with Liggins or another executive. A former campaign spokesman, Mark Hubbard, said he is no longer representing Urban One.

In an interview Tuesday, Willis said Urban One and the One Casino campaign did not pay for the gas giveaways, but declined to say who covered the costs. He said the campaign did pay him, but that he distributed the money to "homeless folks and others" who helped him with civic association outreach and charity work.

"It went to help them out in the community, all those that needed a help hand. That's what we continue to do," Willis said. "I will always stand behind that. Anytime that I can help my community, whether it's through financial resources or educational resources ... that's what I'm gonna do."