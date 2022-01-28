Richmond casino campaign spent more per vote than Stoney, McAuliffe, Youngkin. Will it get a second shot?

The corporations behind the proposed One Casino and Resort in Richmond spent $2.6 million last year campaigning for their project that was rejected by city voters in November.
Richmond officials and project backers are now calling for another referendum this year, saying it was only narrowly rejected by a margin of 1,500 voters because too many people were not well informed about the projected benefits of project or were misled by opponents. This time around, Mayor Levar Stoney and several City Council are upping the ante on spending, promising homeowners a two-cent property tax reduction worth $5.7 million that they say will only be passed if city voters approve the casino.
With 79,000 votes cast in the referendum last year, media conglomerate Urban One and its partner Peninsula Pacific Entertainment spent $67 per each of its votes. That is more than the $28, $41 and $44 that Stoney, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe spent per vote in their most recent elections.
The city's choice of a property tax reduction would most reward the precincts in the city where voters on Election Day opposed the casino. In precincts opposed to the casino, homeowners stand to save about $90 a year in property taxes, more than twice as much as homeowners in areas that supported the casino, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis of property assessments and vote results.
Not everyone is thrilled about the prospect of another referendum campaign that failed just three months ago, and a looming bill in the state legislature could kill the city's plan.
Activists and casino opponents say Stoney, council members and casino supporters are manipulating the public, and that the proposed tax cut would give away badly needed tax revenue for a morally objectionable and exploitative industry.
State lawmakers, meanwhile, are considering legislation that would block Richmond from holding another casino referendum so that the nearby city of Petersburg can hold one instead.
***
The city's latest idea to sway voters takes aim directly at areas where most of them said no the first time around. Precincts that voted at least 60% opposed to the casino would receive 60% of the savings of a property tax cut, according to the Times-Dispatch analysis.
City officials and project supporters last year hyped the casino project, saying it would create 1,500 new permanent jobs and $30 million in annual tax revenue without any locally funded subsidies, tax breaks or incentives. And the property tax cut would only be a portion of those projected new revenues.
Supporters are still highlighting the projected benefits, but are now trying to make it seem more appealing to a wider swath of the city's electorate.
"It's not an 8th District thing. And it's not a Southside thing. It's something that's going to benefit all of our city, from infrastructure, to public safety. to our schools and reducing our tax rate," said Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents the area where the casino would have been built. "I know that this is going to be something that will benefit all of our city."
The casino was ahead by 1,700 votes in early vote counts last fall. While Election Day vote counts saw overwhelming approval in the precincts closest to the project site, it lost due to strong opposition in the city's affluent, white communities in the city's west end.
Richard Meagher, a local political analyst and politics professor at Randolph-Macon College, said the proposed tax cut appears to be "a calculated effort" to win support from more affluent, white residents who voted against the project last fall. He also said that it's a notable turn for the mayor after he successfully convinced the City Council in 2018 to support a two-cent meals tax increase and proposed a nine-cent hike on the real estate tax that the council shot down the following year.
"It's a transparent attempt to win over those folks like by appealing to their pocketbook," Meagher said. "It's a little disingenuous in the sense that it's never been a big priority for the mayor to return property tax relief, and in an era in which the mayor every year has been sounding the drum for more revenue."
"It's a little hypocritical to say then, 'what we really need to do with this extra revenue from the casino is give it back to taxpayers.' That has never been on the mayor's agenda."
In response to questions about whether the proposal is targeted to win a specific section of the electorate, Stoney spokesman Jim Nolan in an email said the mayor's administration and some council members are proposing the tax relief "to show that the project can provide relief for ALL Richmonders."
Homeowners in precincts that supported the casino on Election Day would save about $40, while those in precincts that opposed it would save about $90, according to the Times-Dispatch analysis of vote results and property assessments.
Citywide, the average value of a home has surged to $315,000, up from $277,000 last year and $266,000 the year before. The increase means the average homeowner owes $456 more in real estate taxes to the city this year.
While wealthier homeowners would see more tax relief, city officials noted that some of the largest property assessment increases last year were concentrated in South Richmond neighborhoods near the casino site.
***
City officials estimate that a two-cent reduction on the tax rate would sacrifice $5.7 million in annual tax revenue, which is about one-fifth of the total revenue the casino is projected to generate, according to casino supporters' projections.
After the council voted 8-1 Monday to move forward, local progressive activist collective Richmond for All denounced the mayor's tax cut proposal, estimating that a loss of $56 million in tax revenue over the next decade would "drain resources that could be used for public services."
That estimate, however, does not account for likely changes in assessed property values or the potential added tax revenue from the casino resort.
"The eight council members and the mayor who support a 'do over' for the failed casino are sending a clear message to Richmonders: when big business can’t get what they want through democratic means, they will ignore the will of the voters," Richmond for All said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. "The mayor’s attempt to sweeten the deal is not only manipulative, it is also misguided."
The group last year organized opposition to the casino with longtime Democratic strategist Paul Goldman. Together, the group's political action fund and Goldman's anti-casino committee spent about $200,000 fighting the project, according to campaign finance records.
Goldman funded about half of the campaign, while longtime Richmond businessman Jim Ukrop and the conservative Family Foundation bankrolled the rest.
While council members Cynthia Newbille, Ellen Robertson, Michael Jones and Trammell are co-sponsoring the tax reduction resolution, 5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch says she is opposed to it.
"Our schools are falling apart, teachers need raises and city employees are coming to us asking for collective bargaining rights so that they can get better healthcare coverage and salaries," Lynch said in an interview Wednesday. "We can't afford it."
She is nonetheless supportive of retrying the casino referendum.
Lynch, who is white, said she takes issue with moral arguments that the casino would prey on Black, low-income residents, particularly after local and state lawmakers in recent years have legalized marijuana, sports betting and slot machine-like games in convenience stores while championing the craft beer and liquor industry for economic development.
"For us to place these types of value assignments on the casino based on assumptions that a certain demographic of people can't make their own choices, I just think there's a lot of benevolent and underlying bias -- and racism -- going on," she said.
Richmond School Board member Stephanie Rizzi, also of the 5th District, said she remains opposed to a casino rising in Richmond.
Rizzi, who is Black, previously raised concerns about how a casino could harm poor Black and Hispanic people, but said in an interview Friday that the negative impacts would not be limited to those demographics.
"White people also struggle with gambling addiction. It’s not just something that affects people of color. And I’ve seen what it’s like firsthand," Rizzi said. "I don't want to disrespect people who support it. But based on the research and reading I've done, and my own personal experiences ... I just don't see enough data out there that shows that [casinos] are generally good for people."
***
With no experience running a casino, Urban One last year partnered with Peninsula Pacific, which owns and operates several casinos across the country, the chain of Rosie's gaming emporiums and the Colonial Downs racetrack, to run the proposed One Casino and Resort in Richmond.
The two companies last year submitted plans to the city as part of a competitive process that saw the city evaluate six casino proposals.
The city solicited the offers under a new state casino bill that allows Richmond, Danville, Portsmouth, Norfolk and Bristol to permit casinos, if approved by local voters. Voters in the other four cities approved casino plans in 2020.
Richmond officials quickly eliminated three of the casino proposals. Two other bids, one for a casino on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and another off of Forest Hill Avenue and the Chippenham and Powhite parkways, saw significant resistance from neighborhood groups.
The One Casino project, however, saw support from local civic associations near where they proposed to build off Interstate 95, on property owned by Philip Morris USA by its industrial park on Commerce Road.
Some city officials said they chose the One Casino bid for the referendum in part because of the large public opposition to the other projects. Several critics at the time accused the mayor and city officials of choosing Urban One's project because of past political donations from the company and project associates to their campaigns. Stoney and Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins denied any wrongdoing.
As the campaign for the One Casino project ramped, Urban One and its partners paid numerous local residents to promote the project. Weeks after the Nov. 2 election, some of the hired campaign personnel have publicly advocated for the second referendum.
***
Some project opponents recently took issue with supporters collecting signatures for a second referendum petition at two gas giveaway events in South Richmond.
Charles Willis, president of the Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association, recently promoted the petition in videos on his personal Facebook page, associating the gas giveaway events with a group called Richmonders for a Better Future. A sample page of the petition uploaded online by television station WRIC says it was paid for by Richmonders for a Better Future.
Debbie Rowe, a local resident who was involved in opposing the casino project, criticized how petition organizers were soliciting signatures while giving away free gas.
"The no vote was a result of hard work, sweat and a lot of door knocking, not gift cards and free tanks of gas or other 'incentives,'" Rowe said at a public hearing in Monday's council meeting. "I'm asking [the City Council] to honor our collective voices, to honor your promises to let the people decide and respect the democratic process which our country and this city is founded upon."
Campaign finance reports for the One Casino campaign shows that it paid Willis $2,500 on Dec. 10.
Urban One did not respond to multiple emails and voicemails this week seeking comment or an interview with Liggins or another executive. A former campaign spokesman, Mark Hubbard, said he is no longer representing Urban One.
In an interview Tuesday, Willis said Urban One and the One Casino campaign did not pay for the gas giveaways, but declined to say who covered the costs. He said the campaign did pay him, but that he distributed the money to "homeless folks and others" who helped him with civic association outreach and charity work.
"It went to help them out in the community, all those that needed a help hand. That's what we continue to do," Willis said. "I will always stand behind that. Anytime that I can help my community, whether it's through financial resources or educational resources ... that's what I'm gonna do."
Workers at the two gas stations where the giveaways were held - the Red Mini Mart on East Broad Rock Road and the Valero Fas Mart on Semmes Avenue - said they weren't sure who paid for the gas at the events, but noticed that people were gathering signatures for the casino referendum. They said people were not required to sign the petition to get free gas.
Willis, whose civic association endorsed the casino project last year, said he did not pay anyone to canvass or support the casino campaign.
He declined to answer questions about the petition, saying he was not authorized to speak on behalf of Richmonders for a Better Future. He later did not respond to requests to connect a Times-Dispatch reporter with someone who is authorized to speak for the group.
***
Despite the council vote Monday, General Assembly legislation sponsored by state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, could block Richmond from holding the vote so that Petersburg can consider it instead. (Morrissey's Senate district includes Petersburg, which is about a 20-minute drive south of Richmond.)
On Thursday, a Senate subcommittee voted unanimously to recommend the bill for approval after a brief discussion and hearing where various Petersburg city officials spoke in favor of it.
During the hearing on the bill, the city's lobbyist Ron Jordan said the city administration is opposed to a provision of the bill that would bar Richmond from holding another casino referendum, and asked that it be reconsidered.
"We believe that the proposal was not presented well to the citizens on some of the economic benefits, particularly the jobs portion of it, and the tax benefits to the city," Jordan said. "We believe that can we can do a better job this time around." Liggins, Urban One's CEO, made similar comments in a City Council public hearing on Monday.
In an interview Thursday evening, Morrissey said the bill's ratification would prevent Richmond from holding another referendum, and that he thinks Petersburg should have the opportunity to obtain the fifth state casino license.
Morrissey also said that the One Casino campaign and city officials who supported it squandered their chance at winning the casino bid, calling Stoney and officials who voted for the second referendum on Monday "amateurs."
"They have absolutely no fidelity to the democratic process. Quite frankly, it's embarrassing," he said. "To hold a referendum and lose, and then say, 'let's hold another one,' absolutely denigrates the democratic process."
Richmond City Attorney Haskell Brown did respond to questions Thursday about say how passage of the bill would impact the legislation the council adopted Monday.
Nolan said Thursday that Stoney "does not support legislation that could harm the City of Richmond or limit potential opportunities for its residents."
Staff Writer Sean McGoey contributed to this report
(804) 649-6178