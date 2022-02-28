 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Richmond, Chesterfield suspend COVID-19 mask orders in local government facilities

  • 0
20200731_MET_COV_RICH_BB05

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney holds up his mask and asks that all Richmonders wear one as he adresses a press conference inside City Hall in Richmond, VA Thursday, July 30, 2020.

 BOB BROWN

Richmond and Chesterfield government employees and residents will no longer be required to wear masks in order to enter City Hall and other local municipal facilities.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced that he is suspending the mandate starting Tuesday in accordance with updated guidance from local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chesterfield County announced a similar order -- effective immediately -- Monday evening, making masks optional for anyone without illness symptoms, a positive test or recent exposure to someone with COVID-19.

"While we are relaxing the mask mandate, we still must be vigilant and follow protocols based on science and heed the advice of our leading public health officials from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health," Stoney said.

People are also reading…

Under the new CDC advice, cities and counties that are considered having a medium or low level of transmission of the COVID-19 have the option to wear masks.

As of last Thursday, CDC data shows that the Richmond area is considered medium, including Richmond, Hanover, Henrico, Chesterfield, Goochland, Powhatan and Charles City.

Dinwiddie, Prince George, Petersburg and Hopewell are still considered high.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News