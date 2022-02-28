Richmond, Chesterfield suspend COVID-19 mask orders in local government facilities

Richmond and Chesterfield government employees and residents will no longer be required to wear masks in order to enter City Hall and other local municipal facilities.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced that he is suspending the mandate starting Tuesday in accordance with updated guidance from local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chesterfield County announced a similar order -- effective immediately -- Monday evening, making masks optional for anyone without illness symptoms, a positive test or recent exposure to someone with COVID-19.

"While we are relaxing the mask mandate, we still must be vigilant and follow protocols based on science and heed the advice of our leading public health officials from the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health," Stoney said.

Under the new CDC advice, cities and counties that are considered having a medium or low level of transmission of the COVID-19 have the option to wear masks.

As of last Thursday, CDC data shows that the Richmond area is considered medium, including Richmond, Hanover, Henrico, Chesterfield, Goochland, Powhatan and Charles City.

Dinwiddie, Prince George, Petersburg and Hopewell are still considered high.