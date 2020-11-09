Richmond City Council again delays vote on Pulse corridor rezoning

A judge declined to bar the Richmond City Council from voting Monday, but the panel still again delayed a decision on the next phase of a rezoning initiative for the GRTC Pulse corridor.

After the council held off a vote on the matter in September, a collective of civic associations filed two suits to block the city from moving forward with a series of ordinances that would create higher density zoning for properties along West Broad Street from Virginia Commonwealth University's Monroe Park campus to the Science Museum of Virginia.

A Richmond Circuit Court judge dismissed the second case Monday, favoring the city's argument that residents should not be allowed to circumvent the legislative process by binding the Council through a court order based on their objections.

Hours later, the council agreed to continue its consideration to next month.

Jonathan Marcus, president of the RVA Coalition of Concerned Civic Associations, said he was pleased the delay would allow residents to continue discussing their concerns about how tall buildings that could rise near their homes.

"We're looking forward to the possibility of collaborating with council and the planning department," he said. "That’s all we ever wanted."