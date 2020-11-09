Richmond City Council again delays vote on Pulse corridor rezoning

A judge declined to bar the Richmond City Council from voting Monday, but the panel still again delayed a decision on the next phase of a rezoning initiative for the GRTC Pulse corridor.
After the council held off a vote on the matter in September, a collective of civic associations filed two suits to block the city from moving forward with a series of ordinances that would create higher density zoning for properties along West Broad Street from Virginia Commonwealth University's Monroe Park campus to the Science Museum of Virginia.
A Richmond Circuit Court judge dismissed the second case Monday, favoring the city's argument that residents should not be allowed to circumvent the legislative process by binding the Council through a court order based on their objections.
Hours later, the council agreed to continue its consideration to next month.
Jonathan Marcus, president of the RVA Coalition of Concerned Civic Associations, said he was pleased the delay would allow residents to continue discussing their concerns about how tall buildings that could rise near their homes.
"We're looking forward to the possibility of collaborating with council and the planning department," he said. "That’s all we ever wanted."
Supporters back the zoning measures as a means to create jobs, generate new tax revenue and make the corridor more pedestrian-friendly.
Members of seven civic associations in the area, however, fear buildings would rise over 20 stories and overshadow smaller, historic buildings in the Fan, Carver and Jackson Ward neighborhoods, impacting their quality of life.
The council agreed to the general framework of the rezoning for the corridor in 2017. The changes are based on a Pulse Corridor Plan developed by the city and a team of consultants including Plan RVA, the region’s planning district commission.
Marcus said the group is not opposed to higher density development, but said the city has not heeded their concerns or responded to requests for information. The complaint they filed in court said the Council should not vote on the matter until the city can hold in-person community meetings about them.
The Partnership for Smarter Growth, a Richmond-based advocacy group interested in development through the region, has also raised concerns about the plans.
While also supportive of higher density development, the Partnership believes the city should not allow such large buildings by-right.
Sebastian Shetty, a policy coordinator for the Partnership, said the city should instead require developers to commit to housing affordability targets or cash payments in lieu of them.
"This represents a giveaway of far too much financial and real estate value without getting anything in return," he said.
Shetty said the Partnership has not been involved in the lawsuits, but also shares concerns about protecting the historic character of the neighborhoods.
Marcus said he knew they were likely to fail again in court Monday, but still felt it was important to let the city know how serious they are about their concerns.
"I think it puts the message out that ... we’re serious about pursuing any avenue we can," he said. "And if we lose in a Council vote, we’re not giving up."
