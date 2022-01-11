Richmond City Council approves $1.3 million allocation for slave museum in Shockoe Bottom

The Richmond City Council has allocated $1.3 million for work to begin on a national slavery museum and historical campus in Shockoe Bottom.

The council approved the funding Monday evening after a public hearing where all 11 speakers supported the creation of the museum, even those who said they want more transparency and commitments that Black descendants of enslaved people will have the chance to reap financial benefits from its construction and development through jobs, internships and marketing opportunities.

The National Slavery Museum, as it is called in city legislation, would be located at Lumpkin's Jail in Shockoe Bottom, which was the center of a slave trading market that was larger than any but New Orleans for decades before the Civil War and the abolition of slavery. Project supporters and city officials say a 9-acre heritage campus is also part of the plan.

"It is important to tell that terrifying truth, that whole story, but then to also materially benefit those people whose stories you are telling," said Joseph Rogers, a community activist and manager of partnerships and community engagement for the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.