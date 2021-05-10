Richmond City Council approves $187M local portion of School Board budget

“I am for schools building schools, I don’t care. But right now, I want our children to not have to go to a school in the shape that George Wythe is in,” he said. “I would hope my colleagues on the School Board would have the same sentiment... I’m sorry, I guarantee you if those that voted for this, if their children were going to that school, they would view this thing a whole lot differently.”

Fourth District Councilwoman Kristin Larson, who once served on the School Board, has long said the city should not oversee school construction. She introduced a resolution saying so in 2018, which passed, 7-2. Kamras opposed the responsibility of overseeing school construction then, too.

Larson’s colleagues on Monday brought up the success of the Joint Construction Team, a body made of school officials and leadership to address school construction, but the councilwoman stood firm. “I realize this mayor has a different approach now, but I still philosophically believe that schools should be building schools, and they should take the lead.”

The Richmond City Council originally was slated to approve the general fund budget Monday, but will now vote on its adoption later this month after council negotiations over proposed budget changes delayed the process.