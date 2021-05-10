Richmond City Council approves $187M local portion of School Board budget

The Richmond City Council on Monday approved its $187 million share of the Richmond Public Schools budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The school system’s spending plan is $9 million above last year’s; $4 million of the increase is coming from the city, which Superintendent Jason Kamras hopes to put toward a 2% raise for teachers and increased healthcare costs, among other things. The school budget also includes state and federal dollars.
The council debate on the unanimous vote largely centered on the contentious passage of legislation last month by a split School Board, which opted to reclaim its authority to handle school construction and in doing so pushed back a timeline to replace the aging George Wythe High School building in Richmond’s South Side.
Fifth District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch sparked the discussion by asking whether the schools’ proposal would need to be revised to pay for people to oversee construction. Kamras’ administration has drafted job descriptions for three positions, as directed by the School Board. Kamras has said more than 10 new hires would be necessary to successfully construct new schools, at an annual cost of millions.
Councilman Mike Jones, 9th District, called for collaboration to rebuild George Wythe High School quickly and said he was embarrassed by the “posturing” he saw during last week’s Education Compact meeting, the first joint meeting of School Board and City Council members since the resolution passed, 5-4.
“I am for schools building schools, I don’t care. But right now, I want our children to not have to go to a school in the shape that George Wythe is in,” he said. “I would hope my colleagues on the School Board would have the same sentiment... I’m sorry, I guarantee you if those that voted for this, if their children were going to that school, they would view this thing a whole lot differently.”
Fourth District Councilwoman Kristin Larson, who once served on the School Board, has long said the city should not oversee school construction. She introduced a resolution saying so in 2018, which passed, 7-2. Kamras opposed the responsibility of overseeing school construction then, too.
Larson’s colleagues on Monday brought up the success of the Joint Construction Team, a body made of school officials and leadership to address school construction, but the councilwoman stood firm. “I realize this mayor has a different approach now, but I still philosophically believe that schools should be building schools, and they should take the lead.”
The Richmond City Council originally was slated to approve the general fund budget Monday, but will now vote on its adoption later this month after council negotiations over proposed budget changes delayed the process.
The updated budget proposal for the fiscal year starting July 1 is $772.8 million. The new plan, which includes updated real estate tax revenue projections, is about $2.6 million more than the plan Mayor Levar Stoney originally introduced in March. Over the course of the past three weeks, the council agreed to allocate to several line items and initiatives. Some of the proposed additions include:
- $600,000 to supplement the pay of lawyers in the city’s Office of the Public Defender;
- $580,000 for youth recreational programming in the city’s parks department;
- $200,000 for the new Civilian Review Board;
- $100,000 for a new public Participatory Budgeting program;
- $133,000 for two staff positions for coordinating a community-based response after gun violence; and
- $300,000 to the Office of the City Auditor for a financial review of all city departments and the school division
The updated budget includes plans for a 3.5% raise for all eligible employees as well as targeted pay increases for select employees based to address the city administration’s concerns about wage compression and turnover.
The council finalized its amendments to the budget last Thursday, but must wait longer to approve it per public notice laws. State law, however, requires localities to approve school district budgets by no later than May 15. The council will vote on the government budget on Monday, May 24.
