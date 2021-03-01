Richmond City Council approves $3.5 million sale of Public Safety Building downtown

City officials said the Public Safety Building is in poor condition, generates no tax revenue and costs the city about $390,000 annually. The city estimates that needed repairs and maintenance would cost about $21 million.

The city estimates that the project will generate $16.8 million for the city's general fund over the next decadeand nearly $60 million from real estate tax alone over 25 years.

"This is an excellent proposal," said Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. "It gets rid of blight and brings a significant amount of new revenue to address many of our needs."

About a dozen people, mostly from The Doorways and Ronald McDonald House Charities, spoke about how the new development will make it more comfortable and easier on hospital patients and their families and caregivers who want to stay nearby.

Stacy Brinkley, President and CEO of The Doorways, said the project will allow the nonprofit to relocate from a nearly 60-year-old hotel building that has "substandard sized rooms" and needs frequent maintenance that reduces guest capacity.

"We feel a great sense of urgency about our need to relocate to a facility that better meet the needs of our guests. Over 50% of our guests are here for over a month, sometimes six months, sometimes nine months."