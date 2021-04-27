Richmond City Council approves funding to paint Pulse bus lanes red

The Richmond City Council has approved a $2 million plan to paint GRTC Pulse bus-only lanes red.

City officials say highlighting the bus lanes in red will improve both pedestrian safety and bus efficiency along a 2.5-mile stretch of Broad Street between Thompson Street downtown and Foushee Street in the Scott's Addition area.

The city started pursuing funding for the project shortly after a GRTC bus driver fatally struck 32-year-old Alice Woodson at the intersection of East Broad Street and Bowe Street in October 2019. Authorities cleared the bus driver after an investigation into the incident.

Woodson was the first person killed by a GRTC bus since 2009, nearly a decade before the opening of the new Pulse bus-rapid transit line between Willow Lawn and Rockett's Landing.

At least one other person had been hit by a GRTC vehicle in the bus-only lane. In November 2018, a bus hit a VCU student as she was crossing West Broad Street near the intersection of North Pine Street.