Richmond City Council approves tax amnesty program, delays vote on participatory budgeting plan

Richmond residents and business owners behind on their local tax payments will be able to shake off penalties and interest they owe the city this spring, per an ordinance the City Council unanimously approved Monday.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the economy, city officials recently proposed an amnesty period to help property owners and businesses facing additional charges because of missed tax payments during and before the global health crisis.
"The paper was designed in consultation with the city attorney as well as the finance department to provide the greatest relief possible to taxpayers while also complying with state and city laws," said Acting Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders.
The city will erase all penalties and interest on past-due real estate tax payments if property owners apply for the program and pay off the principal tax due or arrange a six-month payment plan with the city during an amnesty period in March. The city also will forgive all penalties and interest on prior admissions, lodging and meals tax bills due before April 21 under similar guidelines in April.
The way the program is set up is also meant to help facilitate payments for delinquent tax bills. The city's finance department recently reported there is $15.6 million in delinquent real estate tax still owed to the city as of Dec. 31, 2020.
Late city tax payments are generally assessed a 10% penalty and 10% annual interest.
John Wack, the city's finance director, said residents can wait to pay past-due taxes until the respective amnesty period to make sure they reap its benefits, as the city will not give refunds to anyone who clears their balance before applying for the program.
City officials earlier this month said residents who missed or paid only part of their real estate tax payment that was due earlier this month can qualify for the amnesty period. It does not, however, apply to the second half of their annual real estate payment due June 14.
Officials are unsure whether the city will offer further tax relief beyond the amnesty period this spring.
"It's something we'll look to discuss with council in the lead up to those payments to see where we are in regards to the pandemic and what, if any, additional consideration of amnesty will be offered by the city and city council," Wack said.
In other business Monday, the City Council voted to appoint Joyce Davis as its new interim chief of staff. Davis, who ran for Henrico County School Board in 2019 in the county's Varina District, is currently a policy advisor and analyst for the council.
Lawrence Anderson, the council's past chief of staff, resigned at the beginning of the month. Following his resignation, the council appointed Meghan Brown, a former deputy chief of staff who recently transferred to the city's budget department, as its chief of staff through the end of the month or until a replacement was found.
The council also agreed Monday to continue an ordinance that would create a new participatory budgeting commission.
The program, as originally envisioned in a 2019 council resolution, would set aside $3 million annually to let communities in the city's nine voting districts propose and vote on small neighborhood-oriented projects the city would fund.
Councilwoman Kristen Larson (4th District), one of the bill's sponsors, said legal counsel advised that the ordinance must be continued to next month after a request that references to 'disabled person' in the ordinance be changed to 'person with a disability.'
The proposed advisory commission, according to the ordinance, must include a person with a disability, a resident of public housing, two city residents north of the James River, three residents from south of the river and four non-voting alternates from anywhere in the city.
Ninth District Councilman Michael Jones supported the minor amendment last week, saying that the change is intended to "recognize the humanity" of someone before their condition.
