Richmond City Council approves tax amnesty program, delays vote on participatory budgeting plan

Late city tax payments are generally assessed a 10% penalty and 10% annual interest.

John Wack, the city's finance director, said residents can wait to pay past-due taxes until the respective amnesty period to make sure they reap its benefits, as the city will not give refunds to anyone who clears their balance before applying for the program.

City officials earlier this month said residents who missed or paid only part of their real estate tax payment that was due earlier this month can qualify for the amnesty period. It does not, however, apply to the second half of their annual real estate payment due June 14.

Officials are unsure whether the city will offer further tax relief beyond the amnesty period this spring.

"It's something we'll look to discuss with council in the lead up to those payments to see where we are in regards to the pandemic and what, if any, additional consideration of amnesty will be offered by the city and city council," Wack said.

In other business Monday, the City Council voted to appoint Joyce Davis as its new interim chief of staff. Davis, who ran for Henrico County School Board in 2019 in the county's Varina District, is currently a policy advisor and analyst for the council.