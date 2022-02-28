Richmond City Council budget wish list includes funding employee raises, Creighton Court redevelopment

Ahead of Mayor Levar Stoney's annual budget presentation Friday, the Richmond City Council on Monday reviewed a list of items members want included in next year's spending plan.

The list of proposed operational and capital expenditures, totaling $19 million, calls for new transportation and development studies, an economist job position, a zoning code consultant and longer open library hours.

Some items, however, do not have cost estimates, including a request for employee raises, a business license tax reduction and Spanish language translation services.

The largest single item is $8.3 million for the redevelopment of Creighton Court, as requested by Chairwoman Cynthia Newbille. Other items with cost estimates on the budget wish list are $1 million for a youth jobs program, $3 million for a traffic study for Bliley Road, $900,000 for neighborhood parks and $860,000 for a Forest Hill Terrace traffic study.

Toward the end of the council's two-hour work session Monday afternoon, nearly half of the council members said they were pessimistic of whether the mayor would incorporate their priorities.

"We're in a crisis right now," 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell said, citing restraints on the city's finances due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

Others said they felt spurned in past budget development cycles, fearing a repeat of past years where they failed to get items they wanted in the spending plan.

"There are things that we have on a wish list that rarely make it through," said 9th District Councilman Michael Jones. "The number of hours we put in through the budget process as a council, I don't see the return on that time."

Jim Nolan, the mayor's press secretary, said in an email that Stoney has met with council members to discuss their budget priorities, but he did not answer whether the mayor plans to incorporate any specific items outlined on the wish list the council reviewed Monday.

The council is slated to hold 10 work sessions and a public hearing before a final budget adoption vote that's scheduled for May 2.