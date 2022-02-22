Richmond City Council committee delays transportation department legislation, sinking chance of inclusion in Stoney's budget plans

With Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney poised to introduce a budget proposal to the City Council early next month, 1st District Councilman Andreas Addison is reassessing his request for the creation of a city transportation department.

After setting out in December to pass legislation calling on the mayor to create the department in the city's next annual budget, Addison said Tuesday that time has run out to have it included in next year's budget, and agreed to delay the resolution for further discussion this spring.

"I think that it would be worth maybe altering or amending it," Addison said of the resolution, proposing that it be changed to look beyond the budget development cycle for the fiscal year that starts July 1. "I do believe that the conversation is worth having."

In a council committee meeting Tuesday, Addison said he wants the city to move transportation matters out of the Department of Public Works, citing "elevated" public interest in transportation planning and safety issues with the windfall of new tax revenue earmarked for transportation projects in recent years.

The city administration and the head of Public Works, however, say it would likely create redundancies rather than efficiencies, and remain opposed to the shift.

"I don't see the need for additional overhead," said Public Works Director Bobby Vincent.

Before the Land-Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee voted Tuesday to continue the paper to its next meeting in March, Councilwoman Ellen Robertson said she would like to meet with administration and department officials to review the Department of Public Work's portfolio to determine whether some of its responsibilities should be directed to a new department.

Mayor Levar Stoney in 2020 sought to meet the rising demand for improved transportation infrastructure and planning for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists by creating the Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility within the Department of Public Works.

Vincent said Tuesday that his department has also leveraged new revenue from the recently formed Central Virginia Transportation Authority to widely expand its street and sidewalk paving program in coordination with other city departments.

"Bringing another entity to the table would slow down that process," he said. "What doesn't get done ... is based on funding."

Still, with local officials focusing on the expansion GRTC bus service and the creation of the 43-mile Fall Line trail that will course through Richmond, Addison said he thinks that a new specialized department could be ideal to handle those matters and prioritize traffic safety initiatives.

"From my perspective, there's a need for us to look at having a quicker response to the issues we have across the city," he said.