Richmond City Council delays vote to fund George Wythe High School construction project

Stoney during his re-election campaign last year said Wythe remained a priority. A few months after he was elected to a second term, a slim majority of five School Board members passed a resolution wresting control of school construction projects from his administration, noting its failure to rebuild Wythe and other school projects that exceeded earlier cost estimates.

The move has led to months of debate and controversy, as city and school officials have accused one another of refusing to collaborate and neglecting public demand for a new building as soon as possible.

“They don’t even know what they are doing,” Robin Mines, a 1976 graduate of Wythe and president of the Swansboro Civic Association, said of the School Board members who voted for the so-called Schools Building Schools resolution. “They’re showing total incompetence and disrespect for the mayor’s office and the school superintendent.”

While Superintendent Jason Kamras pushed back against the resolution with concerns about construction being delayed, saying that the school division would need new professional staff to manage school construction projects, division staff started soliciting bids for design work this fall.