Richmond City Council fails to pass initial funding for Wythe

Plans for a new George Wythe High School are once again in limbo after the Richmond City Council failed Monday to pass a $7.3 million funding ordinance for the school division to begin the project.

The decision was fueled by a monthslong disagreement between the council and the School Board; a five-member bloc on the board remains steadfast behind its wish for a 1,600-seat school, while the mayor’s administration and some council members say 2020 census data and pre-pandemic student enrollment projections justify prior plans for 2,000 students.

Mayor Levar Stoney introduced the ordinance in November to shift $7.3 million in leftover school construction funds to the school division, but asked the council then to carefully scrutinize the request after the School Board voted 5-4 last spring to wrest control of building projects from his administration.

With six votes needed for the ordinance to pass, only four voted in favor of releasing the funds. City Council President Cynthia Newbille, Andreas Addison and Reva Trammell abstained from voting. Council members Ellen Robertson and Michael Jones were absent.

Newbille said she has no issue with the School Board controlling school construction projects, but that she and others are concerned that new development and a smaller school could lead to overcrowding when it opens.

“I am certainly hopeful that the School Board will revisit the numbers at this point,” she said. “I have reservations about moving forward with this.”

Haskell Brown, the city’s interim attorney, told the council that he would check to see how soon it could vote again on the ordinance. A few officials noted that the council could also allocate funding for Wythe in the city’s next capital budget, but that the money would not be available sooner than July 1 in that case.

In the council’s informal session earlier Monday, Lincoln Saunders, the city’s chief administrative officer, asked the council to table the ordinance so that officials could continue negotiations. He said School Board Chairwoman Shonda Harris-Muhammed earlier in the day informed the mayor’s administration that the board will not consider building an 1,800-seat school instead.

School Board members who want a smaller school say current enrollment numbers are off from past projections, and that building a smaller school can work if the school district also moves forward with building a new career and technical education school. They also say a smaller school would result in savings that could help jump-start plans to build a new Woodville Elementary School in Church Hill.

Harris-Muhammed in an email Monday said she polled four of her colleagues over the weekend, confirming that a majority of the members are not willing to negotiate on the proposed size of the school.

“I support their request to close this discussion and focus” on various School Board issues, including balancing the division’s budget for next year, student and teacher achievement, teacher retention and maintaining the Richmond Virtual Academy, she said.

“I am saddened to hear that the release of funding was contingent upon the student capacity,” Harris-Muhammed added. “I was told it was not.”

With $200 million earmarked for school construction in the mayor’s proposed five-year capital program, Saunders said he doubts that the school division could shrink the project enough to squeeze a third school into the spending plan.

“I think there are just some very off assumptions of square footage costs in the current market and projections related to inflation,” he said, adding that school division officials have not provided “clear answers” to questions, including the potential need for rezoning students if a smaller Wythe opens near or over a 1,600-student capacity.

Speaking in favor of releasing the funds, Kristin Reed, an activist with the social justice group Richmond for All, said she and others have supported school division control of building projects because the city has failed to replace Wythe for the past two decades, despite campaign events at the school and plans to do so.

“That is why the School Board said we can’t trust the city with our schools, and you have proven that right every day for the past four months,” Reed said. “This is embarrassing.”