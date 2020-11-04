Richmond City Council races take shape, with some contests still too close to call

7th District

City Council President Cynthia Newbille faced a challenge from Joseph Rogers. Progressive activist groups sought to elevate Rogers, but it remains unseen whether it was enough to defeat the current head of the council.

8th District

In the city’s most hotly contested council race, longtime council member Reva Trammell faced Amy Wentz, an entrepreneur and social justice activist endorsed by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

It remained unclear Tuesday evening whether Wentz, who started her campaign last year and raised more than any other candidate with $117,620 through Oct. 22, would be able to defeat Trammell.

Though Northam endorsed Wentz, former Democratic mayor and Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, came out in support of Trammell, who raised only $15,000 less than Wentz through the final reporting period before the election, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Regie Ford, a third candidate in the race, has raised less than $4,000.

9th District

Michael Jones, pastor at Village of Faith Church, which has campuses in Sandston and Midlothian, faced no competition in his district this year. The councilman was first elected to the office in 2016 after former councilwoman Michelle Mosby decided to run for mayor that year.