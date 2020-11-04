Richmond City Council races take shape, with some contests still too close to call

Though still unofficial, the results of the Richmond City Council elections became clearer as a preliminary count of absentee ballots was reported to the Virginia Department of Elections early Wednesday.
The updated count, albeit incomplete, shows all of the incumbents who ran for reelection retaining their seats.
A few races, however, remain close.
In the city's 1st District, Councilman Andreas Addison is projected to best Michael Dickinson and Mike Gray with a roughly 1,500-vote lead, 48% of the total cast.
In the contest for 2nd District seat currently held by mayoral candidate Kim Gray, Katherine Jordan and Tavarris Spinks are in a virtual tie, with Jordan leading by only seven votes. Results from one of the district's precincts, however, remain unaccounted for, according to the state election website.
In the 3rd District, with all precincts reporting, Ann-Frances Lambert leads Elaine Summerfield by about 200 votes. Willie Hilliard trails with 27% of votes cast.
5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch also appears poised to win reelection with 58% of the vote in her district, leading her closest challenger, Jer'Mykeal McCoy, by 4,000 votes.
In the 6th and 7th Districts, incumbents Ellen Robertson and Cynthia Newbille also seem safe, leading their opponents with more than 60% of votes in their respective districts.
Reva Trammell, the 8th District's councilwoman, remains in a tight race with Amy Wentz. Preliminary results on the state's election website show Trammell up by about 300 votes, but the results from one precinct are still unaccounted for.
