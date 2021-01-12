Richmond City Council strikes proposed parks ordinance for medians around Lee monument

Speaking before the council agreed to strike the measure, incoming 2nd District councilwoman Katherine Jordan mentioned the governor's recently announced plans to have the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts work with urban planners, historians, artists and local residents to develop new plans for the avenue.

While the original city ordinance applied to the medians in each direction from the statue, the Richmond Planning Commission in November recommended paring it down to two parcels on North Allen Avenue known as Grace Park.

Area residents are involved in maintaining Grace Park, but like the other medians, it is technically managed by the Department of Public Works, according to city records.

The other medians are open green space lined with trees, but residents had also been planning for several years to install benches, walkways and new landscaping on North Allen Avenue south of the Lee statue.

"This is not a reflection on their attempt to make it a beautified space for people enjoy," Jordan said of the community park efforts and the council's decision to strike the ordinance. "This is because we have a new initiative that deserves every parcel within it."