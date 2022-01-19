Richmond City Council to hold virtual redistricting meetings this week

Richmond City Council officials will hold public meetings this week to gather public input before drafting new district maps following the 2020 U.S. Census.

The virtual meetings will be held virtually Thursday evening and Friday afternoon, followed by a planned live map drafting meeting tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.

Redistricting is legally required every 10 years after the latest census data is released to ensure a locality is divided into similarly sized pieces so a vote in any district carries similar weight. The city’s population over the last decade increased by 11%, from 204,000 to 226,600, according to last year’s census data.

Each district needs about 25,000 residents to make them equal. City officials say that the 2nd and 6th districts are over that number by more than 5%, while the 3rd District falls short by 12%, meaning that all three need to be adjusted to fall within an acceptable deviation from the ideal head count.

The city missed the Dec. 31 deadline for redistricting in 2021, citing delays in release of the census data and adoption of state and Congressional district boundaries. The council has set out to complete its redistricting process by March 28.