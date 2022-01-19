 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond City Council to hold virtual redistricting meetings this week
Richmond City Council to hold virtual redistricting meetings this week

The new Richmond City Council — top row, Katherine Jordan (from left), Reva Trammell and Kristen Larson; middle row, Stephanie Lynch, Cynthia Newbille and Ann-Frances Lambert; and bottom row, Ellen Robertson, Andreas Addison and Michael Jones — met virtually on Monday before the members were sworn into office in council chambers at City Hall. Jordan, of the 2nd District, and Lambert, of the 3rd District, are the two newest council members.

Richmond City Council officials will hold public meetings this week to gather public input before drafting new district maps following the 2020 U.S. Census.

The virtual meetings will be held virtually Thursday evening and Friday afternoon, followed by a planned live map drafting meeting tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.

Redistricting is legally required every 10 years after the latest census data is released to ensure a locality is divided into similarly sized pieces so a vote in any district carries similar weight. The city’s population over the last decade increased by 11%, from 204,000 to 226,600, according to last year’s census data.

Each district needs about 25,000 residents to make them equal. City officials say that the 2nd and 6th districts are over that number by more than 5%, while the 3rd District falls short by 12%, meaning that all three need to be adjusted to fall within an acceptable deviation from the ideal head count.

The city missed the Dec. 31 deadline for redistricting in 2021, citing delays in release of the census data and adoption of state and Congressional district boundaries. The council has set out to complete its redistricting process by March 28.

City officials say more public meetings will be held in the coming weeks.

More information about the Richmond redistricting can be found online at rva.gov/richmond-city-council/redistricting or by emailing redistricting@rva.gov.

How to join meetings

Thursday, January 20; 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Council Redistricting Information and Engagement Meeting

Join online by visiting https://tinyurl.com/2p84ywty

Or call in (audio only) 804-316-9457

Phone Conference ID: 642 481 49#

Friday, January 21; Noon-2:00 p.m.

Council Redistricting Information and Engagement Meeting

Join online by visiting https://tinyurl.com/4cnpjwku

Or call in (audio only) 804-316-9457

Phone Conference ID: 642 481 49#

