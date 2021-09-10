Richmond City Council to weigh Creighton Court redevelopment plan Monday

Tenant advocates have criticized the project, saying it amounts to forced displacement of residents who are not guaranteed to reap any benefits. Others have pointed out it will reduce the number of deeply subsidized units available to people in a region where those are already scarce and thousands are in need of affordable housing. The housing authority’s own waiting list for public housing had more than 13,000 people on it as of this spring.

“RRHA must redevelop its communities in a way that prioritizes the needs of its current residents, as well as other eligible families across Richmond, and guarantees a long-term supply of housing that is affordable for extremely low-income families,” the Legal Aid Justice Center and Virginia Poverty Law Center wrote in response to the agency’s annual plan submission over the summer. The plan outlined the housing authority's intent to redevelop its six largest public housing communities in a manner similar to what officials have proposed for Creighton.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development granted RRHA’s request earlier this year to raze the first 192 units of the public housing complex. A second application for the 312 units that would remain is still pending.

About half of Creighton’s units are already vacant, the result of an RRHA decision to cease leasing in 2019.