Richmond city employees will receive $3,000 and $1,500 bonuses on Friday

The Richmond City Council has approved $3,000 and $1,500 bonuses that will be awarded Friday to full- and part-time city employees.

Richmond police officers and firefighters, who received similar bonuses in December, are not eligible for the extra pay this time.

Unlike the prior bonus, which was covered from a federal aid package the city received to support its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is allocating $8.9 million from better than expected real estate tax revenue during the first quarter of the fiscal year that began July 1.

"Our folks deserve this. This bonus is well earned and well deserved," said City Council President Cynthia Newbille. "This is just one way we are saying thank you. Hopefully we're expressing it also in many other ways."

City employees received a 3.25% base raise in the city's adopted budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

As council members deliberated on how to use new federal aid last fall, city officials prioritized bonuses for public safety employees after police officers and firefighters had pushed for an overhaul to their pay plans earlier in the year, citing pay disparities with their counterparts in surrounding jurisdictions.

Administration officials at the time said they would also work on a plan to give bonuses to all other city employees.