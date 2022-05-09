Richmond council, administration still at odds over union ordinances for city employees

A majority on Richmond City Council are co-sponsoring a bill to let city employees negotiate union contracts, but one member pulled her name from it on Monday after a work session where officials said more time is needed to fine-tune the legislation.

Six months after the introduction of two different collective bargaining ordinances, the council and city administration remain at loggerheads over which employees should be allowed to unionize and whether the scope of their labor agreements can go beyond wages and benefits.

While the council seemed poised to rebuff Mayor Levar Stoney’s plan to restrict collective bargaining only to employees in the Department of Public Works, a few members in Monday’s meeting said they are worried that a broader, more expansive bill introduced by Councilwoman Reva Trammell could create unfavorable results for the administration and city workers.

“This is going to take a lot more detail. And I gotta honestly say I misspoke at the last meeting because of all these extra details. It can get confusing,” Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert said after requesting that she be removed as a co-patron. “For me, the employees that work for the city and the Third District; I want to hear from them on how we move forward, because I’ve gotten mixed statements.”

Seeking to get the council’s buy-in for the mayor’s plan, Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders on Monday outlined potential changes to the mayor’s bill, including provisions to phase in additional employee bargaining units and allow for negotiations to include employee benefits and working conditions in subsequent years.

Saunders said the administration is supportive of collective bargaining, but that there could be a steep learning curve for department managers who have little to no experience supervising workers under a union contract.

“We remain open to many other paths forward as long as it’s one that we feel protects the interests of the citizens of Richmond and provides the appropriate phasing that we believe we can effectively manage this as opposed to, quite frankly, getting it a little over our heads from the outset,” he said.

Saunders also said the administration is concerned that some council members have proposed stripping some management rights from the ordinance they’re supporting, and that it could prevent the city from continuing some of its employee programs and initiatives.

Councilwoman Kristen Nye criticized Saunders’ presentation, calling it a “scare tactic” intended to undermine the council’s support for the competing bill.

In addition to Trammell and Nye, council members Ellen Robertson, Katherine Jordan and Stephanie Lynch have signed on as co-patrons to the ordinance.

“The reality is much different than what they are laying out,” Nye said. “I think we just need to keep our eye on the ball. What we’re trying to do is improve the working environment of our employees and retain them.

“We know morale is low. We haven’t been competitive with our neighboring localities. And we need to fix it. We needed to fix it a long time ago.”

Trammell took issue with some of her colleagues seeming to lose enthusiasm for her ordinance, particularly after last week’s public hearing where many people spoke in favor of allowing nearly all employees to unionize.

“We’ve been talking about this since last year, not just two months ago,” she said. “I think collective bargaining needs to be done now. We don’t need to keep talking about it. Why is it this weekend that some of you changed your mind? I can only imagine.”

It’s unclear how long it could take before the council votes on an ordinance.

Council and administration officials in March said they would form a working group to review the proposals and form a recommendation to the council this month. Officials said the group never formed, however, as the council and administration were busy finalizing the city’s next annual budget.

City Council President Cynthia Newbille said Monday that the council and administration will hold at least one more work session to review the two ordinances.

The Richmond School Board voted last fall to allow school division teachers and employees to unionize under a new state law passed in 2020 that now allows sector unions.

If the City Council approves a collective bargaining ordinance, it would still need to sign off on any official labor agreements adopted by the city administration and whatever employee bargaining units are permitted.