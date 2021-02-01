Richmond Electoral Board votes to remove city's top election official after tense public hearing

Showalter, a former state budget analyst, has worked as the city’s registrar since 1995. The board reappointed her to another four-year term in 2019, placing her in charge of maintaining the city’s list of registered voters and administering elections.

Starlet Stevens, the board’s secretary, was the only one to vote against Showalter’s removal Monday.

Richmond Electoral Board Chairman Jim Nachman sent notice to Showalter last month that the board was considering her removal, but did not provide a specific cause. A few days later, Showalter emailed hundreds of colleagues and election workers, saying the board would consider her removal Monday.

On Sunday, Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, whom Showalter retained as legal counsel, sent a letter to the electoral board asking it to delay a decision on the matter so that they could prepare for her defense.

In a phone interview as the electoral board was meeting, Stanley said Nachman threatened to have Woods arrested as she tried to speak on the registrar’s behalf.

In a heated public hearing before the board met in closed session Monday, a few election officials from Richmond and around the state defended Showalter, noting difficult circumstances and recent changes to absentee voting rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.