Richmond EMT saves infant son's life by administering CPR

Six-week-old Greyson was turning blue, not breathing and desperately in need of help. Tiffany Hirsch's heart rate surged as adrenaline and instinct kicked in.

She had saved lives before as an EMT with the Richmond Ambulance Authority, but she had never performed emergency CPR on anyone younger than 12 years old -- let alone her own baby.

She was able to get her son breathing again in that gripping moment last July, but it was just the beginning of a crucible for her young family.

"We are firm believers in God only giving you what you can handle," said Tiffany, 28. "In this case He chose us as Greyson's parents to go through this and be strong for him."

Tiffany and Matt Hirsch, 29, shared their story in interviews Wednesday to highlight Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week and the importance of knowing infant CPR.

"It's more than important to our family. ... It's what saved his life," she said. "I hope everyone can take a class on infant CPR and are aware of it. Knowing it is the first step. It could save your child's life."