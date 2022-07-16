Richmond from above

As recently as 10 years ago, if you wanted to present a birds-eye view of something you needed to rent a helicopter or airplane and file a flight plan with the hope of capturing a view that was only possible from an elevated position.

Now drones are all the rage and there are usually more than a handful at any significant event. So much so that the FAA will often restrict the air space around events like the demolition of the Dominion tower or the removal of the Lee statue.

Drones are celebrated for their ability to capture a unique vantage point. Be it the beauty of the landscape from high above or the devastation of a natural disaster such as the flash flooding in Buchanan County. But they are only the latest development in a long history of aerial photography.

According to Paula Amad’s 2012 overview of the history of aerial photography, published in the journal History of Photography. Gaspar Félix Tournachon, more commonly known as “Nadar,” is credited with taking the first successful aerial photograph in 1858 from a hot air balloon tethered 262 feet over Petit-Bicêtre (now Petit-Clamart), just outside Paris.

The first widely distributed aerial photo was by George Lawrence who captured the damage caused by the devastating 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire; by using 17 kites to suspend a camera 2,000 feet in the air to record the image.

At over $1000 per hour to rent a helicopter, aerial photograph really wasn’t cost effective for most news organizations. For the price of a single flight, we now have the ability to offer not only stills, but video whenever the situation allows. The Richmond Times-Dispatch currently has two licensed drone pilots and two drones.

“Drones can bring us unique viewpoints and give us extended access to places that were seldom possible,” said photographer Daniel Min. “As a photojournalist, the drone is a useful tool to capture a sense of place and different angles.”

So, today we kick off a new view of our community. Each week we will offer a different perspective or unique view of Richmond that is only available through the air. We would love your input. So, if you have a suggestion or a view you would like to see from above, drop us a line.

In the meantime we hope you enjoy the view.