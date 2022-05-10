Richmond gets closer to choosing development team for Diamond District project

The city of Richmond will soon ask three development teams to submit their final project proposals to replace The Diamond baseball stadium and create a new "urban village" around it.

City officials announced the next phase of the massive economic development Tuesday, saying that it has eliminated three of the six development teams that were being evaluated for a potential partnership to transform 67 acres of city-owned property along Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Hermitage Road.

The remaining three teams, which will be asked to respond to a formal request for offers in about three weeks, are Richmond Community Development Partners; RVA Diamond Partners; and Vision300 Partners, LLC.

"Teams made the competitive cut because their design, program strength, community benefits and financing approaches meet high city expectations, align with vision for area," a city news release says.

With responses to the development plans request due June 28, city officials say they expect to select a final project later this summer. Final approval of a project lies with the City Council. Seven of its nine members must vote for it to pass.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, the city's Double-A baseball club, has said a new stadium must be built by 2025 for the team to stay in Richmond, according to new Major League Baseball ballpark standards for minor league teams.

Nothing screams 'Richmond needs a new ballpark' louder than opening night “People’s desires are different when they come to minor league baseball games now. Food-and-beverage plays a much more active role than when this ballpark was built."

The team and city agree the The Diamond, which opened in 1985, must be replaced, and that renovating it is not feasible.

Richmond has continued to winnow the field of potential developers after 15 teams in February responded to a preliminary solicitation spelling out the city’s intentions for the development site.

