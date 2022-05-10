Richmond gets closer to choosing Diamond District development team

The city of Richmond will soon ask three development teams to submit their final project proposals to replace The Diamond baseball stadium and create a new "urban village" around it.

The remaining three teams, which will be asked to respond to a formal request for offers in about three weeks, are Richmond Community Development Partners; RVA Diamond Partners; and Vision300 Partners, LLC.

"Teams made the competitive cut because their design, program strength, community benefits and financing approaches meet high city expectations, align with vision for area," the city said in a statement.

Leonard Sledge, the city director of economic development, has said the city wants a baseball stadium and a mix of residential and commercial buildings that could include a signature high-rise hotel or office.

With responses to city's request for development plans due June 28, officials say they expect to select a final project later this summer. Final approval of a project lies with the City Council. Seven of its nine members must vote for it to pass.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, the city's Double-A baseball club, has said a new stadium must be built by 2025 for the team to stay in Richmond, according to new Major League Baseball ballpark standards for minor league teams.

The team and city agree the The Diamond, which opened in 1985, must be replaced, and that renovating it is not feasible.

The city estimates that a new Richmond stadium could cost $80 million or more. City leaders say they are reluctant to involve public financing in the construction, and only at a minimal amount “to the greatest extent possible.

Richmond has continued to winnow the field of potential developers after 15 teams in February responded to a preliminary solicitation spelling out the city’s intentions for the development site.

As part of the city's announcement Tuesday, officials uploaded one-page information sheets that include details about each team's partners and conceptual renderings for their preliminary development plans.

Each fact sheet includes a statement with a few details about their projects.

Richmond Community Development Partners

The developers include San Francisco-based JMA Ventures and Houston-based Machete Group. Locally based partners include Gilbane Building Co. and hotel developer Retro Hospitality.

The team says it intends to create a new "vibrant urban destination" with an emphasis on "strong connections" through street, bike and walking paths and green space that creates "an authentic place that will feel like it's always been part of the city."

Bullet pierces window of Virginia AG's office State Capitol Police are investigating after a bullet pierced a sixth floor window of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office downtown.

RVA Diamond Partners

Henrico County-based Thalhimer Reality Partners is working with several developers and design firms for its plan, including Southside Community Development and Housing Corp. and local artist Sir James Thornhill. (Kelli Lemon, a local entrepreneur and director of streaming video for The Times-Dispatch, is a consultant on the team.)

The group says it intends to celebrate "creative placemaking, art, culture, sport and the the incredible upbeat personality" of Richmond to establish the Diamond District as "a national model for urban regeneration."

Vision300

Freehold Capital Management, based in Boston, is the lead developer on a team that includes the Hourigan Group, Canterbury Enterprises and Timmons Group. (Shamin Hotels, which owns the building where The Times-Dispatch’s downtown offices are located, is also listed as a partner.)

In addition to a new baseball stadium, the team says it is planning to incorporate mixed-income housing, a new concert venue and a YMCA center to create "a welcoming destination for all groups, ages and backgrounds" that is "worthy" of humanitarian and tennis legend Arthur Ashe's legacy.