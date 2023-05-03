One man suffered life-threatening injuries after Henrico police helped chase down a truck that crashed, according to Henrico authorities.

Henrico police said it was alerted to a truck leaving the City of Richmond shortly before 5 p.m. It crashed at the Rodney Rd and Deane Rd. Both Henrico and Richmond police were involved in the incident.

One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both Henrico and Richmond officials described the incident as a "police-involved shooting," but it was not immediately known if the man's injuries were from the crash or if he had been shot.

No officers were injured.

Since the pursuit ended in Henrico County, Henrico police will be coordinating the investigation.