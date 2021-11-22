Richmond housing authority wins federal grant for Gilpin Court redevelopment effort

The other recipients announced Monday were: Annapolis, Maryland; Augusta, Georgia; Brownsville, Texas; Jackson, Michigan; Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, California; and McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. Thirty-two housing authorities applied for the money, according to HUD’s release.

Receiving one of the grants can help housing authorities compete for larger HUD grants, of up to $30 million, to implement the plans it develops. Of the recipients that have received the planning grants since 2013, roughly a quarter have gone on to secure a bigger grant, according to HUD.

As far back as 2009, city and housing authority officials have promised to demolish Gilpin Court and rebuild a mixed-income development where it stands, just north of downtown. The oldest apartments date to World War II. Over the last decade, the complex has fallen further into disrepair as leaders have turned their focus to other projects, like the redevelopment of the Creighton Court public housing community in the city’s East End.

In 2019, then-RRHA CEO Damon E. Duncan attempted to jumpstart Gilpin’s redevelopment process. HUD rejected the housing authority’s application for a planning grant at the time, citing both a lack of community engagement and local government support for the application.