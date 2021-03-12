Richmond illuminates City Hall "heartbeat red" this weekend to mark anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

"The dawn of a better day is on the horizon for our city. We have an obligation to those who are no longer with us to usher the light," Mayor Levar Stoney said during the tree-planting ceremony. "One of the best ways we can honor the memory of those we have lost, is by doing everything we can to make sure we lose no more."

The virus has killed 2.63 million worldwide and more than half a million people in the U.S. since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. It has taken the lives of nearly 10,000 people in Virginia and sent 25,216 people to the hospital.

Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts, who promoted to statewide vaccination coordinator in January, said the toll of the virus has been heavy on the African American community in Richmond.

Black people have made up nearly half of the 15,146 reported cases in Richmond. According to the Virginia Department of Health, 126 of the 224 who died in the city were Black.

Avula said substance abuse, mental health crises and violence also are on the rise during the pandemic, but that the situation has led to more serious discussions about racial disparities in health, education and housing.