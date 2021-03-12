Richmond illuminates City Hall "heartbeat red" this weekend to mark anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

Monica Murray lost her mom to COVID-19 in October as she and her family were still grieving the loss of her father nine months earlier to cancer.
Reflecting on the past year, Murray relished the opportunity to say her mother's name from a hill overlooking the city on Friday, remembering how she was renowned in the Fifth Street Baptist Church community for living her faith and love of family.
Her mom led the Girl Scout troop and was president of the church's missionary group. She sang in the choir. She served on the Fine Arts committee and was often there at events with her husband to lend a helping hand. Their frequent presence earned them the nickname "Mr. and Mrs. Fifth Street."
"Connie Glass was an educator for many years in Richmond Public Schools. She was ... a pillar in our church," Murray said. "She was our mom and my best friend."
The city marked the anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in a series of events Friday.
The bells at St. Paul's Church Episcopal Church chimed 224 times at noon to commemorate each person who has died of COVID in the city. Along with Murray, the principal of John Marshall High School in the city, city officials and clergy planted two oak trees in a ceremony outside of the Powhatan Community Center later in the day.
At sunset, officials illuminated City Hall "heartbeat red" as a reminder of the pandemic's impact.
"The dawn of a better day is on the horizon for our city. We have an obligation to those who are no longer with us to usher the light," Mayor Levar Stoney said during the tree-planting ceremony. "One of the best ways we can honor the memory of those we have lost, is by doing everything we can to make sure we lose no more."
The virus has killed 2.63 million worldwide and more than half a million people in the U.S. since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. It has taken the lives of nearly 10,000 people in Virginia and sent 25,216 people to the hospital.
Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts, who promoted to statewide vaccination coordinator in January, said the toll of the virus has been heavy on the African American community in Richmond.
Black people have made up nearly half of the 15,146 reported cases in Richmond. According to the Virginia Department of Health, 126 of the 224 who died in the city were Black.
Avula said substance abuse, mental health crises and violence also are on the rise during the pandemic, but that the situation has led to more serious discussions about racial disparities in health, education and housing.
"We can't forget that the impacts of this disease are not going to disappear when the infection rates go away. We will still have months, potentially years of recovery work that we need to stay focused on," he said.
"We've invested so many resources in the city as a region as a state to protect as many people as possible during this pandemic. And I think one of the ways that we can honor those we've lost is to keep the focus on those policies, that conversation and those investments."
He also said that people should not be "paralyzed by fear" and embrace the reopening of schools and returning to some semblance of normalcy while still being cautious by wearing masks and choosing to get vaccinated.
Rabbi Scott Nagel, of Congregation Beth Ahabah, said the planting of the trees represented resiliency and hope for a better tomorrow, free from illness.
"Now more than ever we should plant trees, groves of trees and forests," he said. "It is in this act that we show our belief that life ... will win in the end."
