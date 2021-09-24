Richmond is spending millions more on paving. An audit found 20% of inspected projects needed repairs within two years

Richmond has increased annual spending on road paving by more than $20 million since 2018. Some recently paved roads, however, are already showing significant wear and damage, including cracks, depressions and potholes.

According to a new city audit, a recent inspection of roads that were repaved from 2018 to 2020 found that 20% were in poor or worse condition again.

The city's proposed solution? More money for intensive road reconstruction projects in trouble spots.

While milling and paving is expected to keep roads in decent shape for about 10 years, according to the audit, Director of Public Works Bobby Vincent says the city's aging utility pipes and certain soil conditions underneath city streets will sometimes cause them to buckle and crack much sooner.

"We will have issues, even on freshly paved streets," Vincent said. "While I’m certainly glad to see that the majority of the streets that we have paved over the past two years didn’t register any deficiencies, it would not surprise me if 100% of those streets didn’t have some kind of work we need to go back and do."