Richmond judge to rule within a week on state AG's request to toss lawsuit blocking removal of Lee statue

He said people who lived and died 130 years ago cannot bind Virginians in 2020 or in the future.

Patrick M. McSweeney, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told Marchant that the main issue is "Does the governor have the power to make this decision on his own?" The governor, said McSweeney, only has powers given to him in the state constitution or by the General Assembly.

In ordering the statue be taken down, Northam cited a state law that says: "No existing work of art owned by the Commonwealth shall be removed, relocated or altered in any way without submission to the Governor."

While the five plaintiffs are residents of the 14-block Monument Avenue Historic District, the governing board of the Monument Avenue Preservation Society supports the removal of the Confederate monuments from the street.

An 1887 deed conveying the circle to the Monument Avenue Association included a covenant that required the recipient to "have and to hold the said property or ‘Circle,’ to the following uses and purposes and none other, to wit, as a site for the Monument to General Robert E. Lee which it is the end and object of the Monument Association to erect."