Richmond judge to rule within a week on state AG's request to toss lawsuit blocking removal of Lee statue

Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant said Tuesday he expects to rule within a week on a request from the Virginia Attorney General's office to toss out a suit that is blocking the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.
Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the statue, which is designated a National Historic Landmark, taken down on June 4. Other Confederate statues along Monument Avenue, including those of Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart, have come down in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.
However, the Lee statue, unveiled in 1890, is on a 200-foot diameter circle, at Monument Avenue and North Allen Avenue, and has been owned by the state and not controlled by the city. The circle has recently been dubbed Marcus David-Peters Circle by protesters.
In their suit filed last month, the plaintiffs are challenging Northam's order, arguing that a restrictive covenant, in 1887 and 1890 deeds, requires that the monument would be held "perpetually sacred." They also argue that Northam's order violates the state constitution.
On Aug. 3, Marchant issued a 90-day injunction barring the removal of the statue.
At a hearing on Tuesday attended by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, Toby Heytens, the Virginia solicitor general, asked Marchant to dismiss all the claims in the suit, arguing that the plaintiffs' contend that the statute "is to stay there until the Commonwealth ceases to exist."
He said people who lived and died 130 years ago cannot bind Virginians in 2020 or in the future.
Patrick M. McSweeney, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told Marchant that the main issue is "Does the governor have the power to make this decision on his own?" The governor, said McSweeney, only has powers given to him in the state constitution or by the General Assembly.
In ordering the statue be taken down, Northam cited a state law that says: "No existing work of art owned by the Commonwealth shall be removed, relocated or altered in any way without submission to the Governor."
While the five plaintiffs are residents of the 14-block Monument Avenue Historic District, the governing board of the Monument Avenue Preservation Society supports the removal of the Confederate monuments from the street.
An 1887 deed conveying the circle to the Monument Avenue Association included a covenant that required the recipient to "have and to hold the said property or ‘Circle,’ to the following uses and purposes and none other, to wit, as a site for the Monument to General Robert E. Lee which it is the end and object of the Monument Association to erect."
The plaintiffs also allege that the statues' removal would cause an emotional loss and that losing the National Historic Landmark designation for the area would cause the loss of favorable tax status and reduce property values.
In its motion to dismiss the suit, the attorney general's office argues that the General Assembly's action in accepting the property in 1890 did not impose any legal obligations on the governor and that Virginia law does not permit the enforcement of a restrictive covenant that is contrary to public policy.
In a brief filed earlier with the court, Heytens argued that "any requirement that the Commonwealth maintain in perpetuity a massive monument to anyone would be void as 'against public policy.'"
"When the statue, pedestal, and real property were conveyed to the Commonwealth, Reconstruction had recently ended and the overwhelming view of those who held political power in Virginia ... was that Lee was a heroic figure to be celebrated and that the failure of his cause was a tragedy to be mourned," wrote Heytens.
But, he added, "Today, Lee and other Confederate leaders are widely regarded as symbols of racism, injustice, and oppression, and the cause for which they fought a shameful blight on our nation’s history. The statue has become an ever-more-painful wound and a focus of the anger and frustration felt by many who continue to suffer the effects of the disgraceful institution the Confederacy fought to protect."
"Across the country, Confederate symbols are being taken down — with and without government action — as more and more Americans agree that such relics of the past cannot co-exist with the future they envision," argued Heytens.
His office contends that, "No individual Virginian — whether a living resident of Monument Avenue or a long dead predecessor in title — may force the Commonwealth of 2020 to continue to broadcast a message with which it disagrees and does not wish to be associated."
"Nothing about the transactions through which the land came to be owned by the Commonwealth suggests a restrictive covenant," argued the state in its brief. The plaintiffs' properties can be used and enjoyed regardless of what stands in the middle of Lee Circle, he argued in his brief to the judge.
Had the original owners intended to create a covenant benefiting the neighboring properties, it would have been simpler to keep the land and promise each owner of a parcel that the circle would be kept undeveloped or provide a site for a monument in perpetuity, wrote Heytens.
The plaintiffs, in their brief filed with Marchant, strongly disagree, arguing that restrictive covenants are enforceable and that they are entitled to challenge Northam's order and their suit should not be dismissed.
"All of the plaintiffs, who live in close proximity to the Lee Monument and allege adverse effects, both pecuniary and sentimental, that would result from the removal of the Lee Monument have a right under the Constitution of Virginia to challenge the [improper] actions of public officials, including the Governor," contend the plaintiffs.
Herring, addressing reporters outside the courthouse following the hearing, said, "This grandiose monument to white supremacy needs to come down and I'm committed to do everything that I can to make sure that that happens as quickly as possible."
"This is a monument to someone who led armed insurrection against the United States of America in order to perpetuate a brutal institution that enslaved millions. It does not reflect who we are as a Commonwealth today and it is repugnant to our values," said Herring.
He said he hoped "the judge will agree with us that the governor has the authority to make this decision and he'll dismiss the case, dissolve the injunction and then we can get on with taking the monument down."
Marchant said Tuesday he hoped a tentative trial date could be set within the next few days should a trial be needed.
