Richmond man fatally shot at City Dogs on West Main Street, suspect arrested after car chase

An Alexandria man is facing charges after a customer at City Dogs restaurant on West Main Street was shot to death on Sunday night.

At around 10:26 p.m., Richmond police were called to City Dogs for a report of random gunfire. They responded and found Kyle Stoner, 36, of Richmond with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Virginia State Police, meanwhile, placed 24-year-old Derrick Adjei under arrest after a car chase on Sunday.

At around 11 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper observed a Toyota 4Runner traveling north on Interstate 95 at 101 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. The trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop near the 127 mile marker in Spotsylvania County. The Toyota refused to stop and, instead, accelerated and sped away from the trooper.

A pursuit was initiated and continued north through Stafford County and into Prince William County, with the Toyota passing vehicles on the shoulder and traveling in excess of 100 mph.

Once it entered Prince William, the Toyota exited I-95 at Exit 161 in Lorton and headed north on Route 1. When the Toyota tried to turn onto Sacramento Drive, the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road, struck a utility pole and then a tree.

The driver, Adjei, was taken into custody. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash. Adjei was then transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail. A firearm was recovered from the Toyota.

State police charged Adjei with one felony count of eluding police and with reckless driving. Further investigation resulted in the state police making contact with the Richmond Police Department concerning that agency’s ongoing homicide investigation.

Richmond detectives charged Adjei with malicious wounding. Other charges are pending.

City Dogs at 1309 W. Main St. posted on Facebook that the shooting happened on its patio.

“We are deeply saddened by the heinous crime that happened on the patio of City Dogs last evening. Kyle Stoner was a long time regular and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our patrons and employees who witnessed this tragic, violent event. We love you guys and truly appreciate your bravery,” the post reads.

The state medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.